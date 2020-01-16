Chief Justice John Roberts Swears In Senators

Supreme Court Chief Justice Roberts was escorted to the Senate floor by Senators Roy Blunt, Patrick Leahy, Lindsey O. Graham, and Dianne Feinstein, where he swore the Senators in as jurors for the impeachment of Donald J. Trump.

Senators swore the following oath: "I solemnly swear that in all things appertaining to the trial of the impeachment of Donald J. Trump, now pending, I will do impartial justice according to the Constitution and the laws, so help me God."

I am fairly certain some of these Senators will have a creative definition of "impartial justice."

Proceedings will begin at 10AM EST on Tuesday, January 21st.