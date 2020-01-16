Politics
Read time: 1 minute
Comments

Chief Justice John Roberts Swears In Senators

Chief Justice John Roberts will preside over the impeachment proceedings after swearing in all of the Senators.
By Karoli Kuns

Supreme Court Chief Justice Roberts was escorted to the Senate floor by Senators Roy Blunt, Patrick Leahy, Lindsey O. Graham, and Dianne Feinstein, where he swore the Senators in as jurors for the impeachment of Donald J. Trump.

Senators swore the following oath: "I solemnly swear that in all things appertaining to the trial of the impeachment of Donald J. Trump, now pending, I will do impartial justice according to the Constitution and the laws, so help me God."

I am fairly certain some of these Senators will have a creative definition of "impartial justice."

Watch the proceedings, and join us next week as we stream them live here on the site. Leave your thoughts in the comments. Proceedings will begin at 10AM EST on Tuesday, January 21st.

Winter Donation Drive

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $20 for 2020? Please consider a one time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Via PayPal:
Donate
Or mail checks to:
CrooksandLiars.com
PO BOX 66310
Los Angeles, CA 90066

More C&L Coverage

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.