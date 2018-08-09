Melania's Parents Receive Citizenship, Thanks To 'Chain Migration'

As Chris Hayes reports above, Melania Trump's parents became citizens on Thursday. They became citizens under the very same program Donald Trump, their son-in-law, hates.

According to The New York Times, the lawyer for Viktor and Amalija Knavs admitted that they were sponsored for their green cards by Melania under a program we call "family unification," but which Donald Trump calls something else:

CHAIN MIGRATION must end now! Some people come in, and they bring their whole family with them, who can be truly evil. NOT ACCEPTABLE! pic.twitter.com/PQGeTTdRtX — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 1, 2017

Yes, that's right: the dreaded "chain migration."

I've no objection to anyone meeting all the requirements and being sponsored for citizenship. But in the Age of Trump, this is something that only seems to apply to white people. Was this the demographic change Laura Ingraham was mourning? I hardly think so.

Witness, for example, the recent proclamation that legal immigration -- the same program which Melania Trump's parents benefited from and gained their citizenship -- would be challenged and further limited.

Now that the white folks are in, it's time to shut them off, deport the brown women and children back to a place where they're beaten and killed by their spouses or gangs.

This is our America now, but hey -- welcome, Viktor and Amalija.