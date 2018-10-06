What's With Melania's Colonialist Cos-Play Through Africa?

Generally, Melania Trump is not a subject in which I find any interest. The role of the First Lady is genuinely thankless and unrewarding. A few might distinguish themselves by championing issues like literacy or healthful living. But overall, the First Lady serves as ceremonial arm candy without pay or official responsibilities.

Melania Trump's residency in the White House has not been very impressive. As with her former career as a model, Melania appears to view her job to be little more than wearing clothes to make a statement.

Who can forget this heartless little number?

Daily Mail reports that Melania Trump boarded her plane to Texas wearing a jacket that said on the back, "I really don't care, do u?"https://t.co/SeNGeux5jB pic.twitter.com/owHqTAyPdO — Tim Mak (@timkmak) June 21, 2018

Or when she planted a tree on the White House lawn wearing designer clothes, 8" Louboutin stilettos and a Trump-branded gold shovel along with her surgically-enhanced...kidneys.

Got it! how to plant an oak sapling a la Melania Trump:

1/ pale pink 8" @LouboutinWorld stilettos

2/ full brocade A line skirt

3/ gold shovel

4/ 3 minutes schmoozing, handshaking ... no digging.



yep. she is a true garden gnome https://t.co/omqFkRzX2C — Nicolette Glazer (@NicoletteGlazer) August 28, 2018

Or when she channeled Jackie O with her inaugural outfit:

Melania not only copied Michelle's speech. She also copied Jackie on her inaugural dress pic.twitter.com/7IuxFKoq23 — Xavi Menós (@xavimenos) January 20, 2017

And I don't even know how to process her penchant for wearing jackets like capes.

What she lacks in originality, she more than makes up for in clichéd stereotypical notions of styling as if on a photo shoot.

Which may explain this latest trip to Africa, looking for the all the world like a Vogue Magazine homage to Colonialist Africa.

Melania started her trip to Africa wearing leopard-print Manolos. Her trip was delayed after Donald Jr. tried to shoot them pic.twitter.com/O1N7knvLcK — Paul Rudnick (@PaulRudnickNY) October 2, 2018

Colonizer outfit! What was she bloody thinking, showing up in Africa in this outfit. The photo on the left is from 1935. The lack of understanding cultural norms, and mores baffles me. Melania Trump an her "Be Best." 😡😡 pic.twitter.com/dAppWarbY9

↓ Story continues below ↓ — Aila (@aKahlfuss) October 6, 2018

Melania's trip to Egypt seems to be going will pic.twitter.com/vjHBbMBBUq — Jack Kimble (@RepJackKimble) October 6, 2018

Clearly, this is intentional styling. But what exactly does she think she's saying to the world with these choices?