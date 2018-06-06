Trump At Melania's First Public Sighting In 26 Days: 'She Went Through A Rough Patch'

President Donald Trump on Wednesday singled out First Lady Melania Trump at her first public event in 26 days.

At a meeting with FEMA officials to kick off the hurricane season, Trump began by thanking his wife for being there.

“We have to start with our great first lady, Melania,” he said. “Thank you, Melania. She is doing great. She went through a little rough patch, but she’s doing great.”

“The people love you,” Trump added, touching his wife’s hand. “People of our country love you. So, thank you, honey.”

Melania Trump first disappeared from public view last month after undergoing a kidney procedure. She appeared for the first time at a private White House event earlier this week. Wednesday’s FEMA meeting marks her first public event in nearly a month.

