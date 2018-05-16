Trump Calls Immigrants 'Animals' At California Sanctuary Cities Roundtable

Trump went went into full Hitler mode Wednesday at a roundtable discussion convened to scold Californians for protecting immigrants in sanctuary cities. People crossing our borders aren't just rapists anymore to Trump. They're not human. Like, literally.

We have people coming into the country, TRYING to come in, we're stopping a lot of them. We're taking people out of the country, you wouldn't believe how bad these people are. These aren't people. These are animals. And we're taking them out of the country at a level and at a rate that's never happened before, and because of the weak laws, they come in fast...

...and a bunch of other word salad that is as limp and past its prime as, well, never mind.

Animals, he says. These. Are. Not. People. he says. Oh, Adollllfffff...your protégé is here! He enjoys steak though, dear, will that be a problem?

We all know this is ripped from the pages of any genocidal maniac, including the 20th century's most infamous. Hitler accomplished the most efficient systematic slaughter of a people by dehumanizing them in the eyes of the rest of the population.

Look back at some of the most tragic episodes in human history and you will find words and images that stripped people of their basic human traits. In the Nazi era, the film The Eternal Jew depicted Jews as rats. During the Rwandan genocide, Hutu officials called Tutsis “cockroaches” that needed to be cleared out.

Trump wants to prosecute any leaders who don't adopt his cruel vision. Today at the roundtable he told his Attorney General Jeff Sessions to investigate Oakland's Mayor Libby Schaaf. She had the audacity to warn people in advance of ICE raids. (pssst - you GO, Mayor Schaaf!) Trump expressed displeasure with Governor Jerry Brown, as well.

