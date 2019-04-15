Trump Says He's Sending Migrants To Sanctuary Cities; Oakland, Calif's Mayor: 'We Welcome All'

I'm not sure if it's reflective of the deteriorating state of Trump's mind that the story that his administration contemplated shipping off migrants at the border (people seeking legal asylum, fleeing violence and civil war in Central American countries) to sanctuary cities has gone through denials, admissions and then thrown out again as a possibility, then again as a definitive threat. Apparently, Trump has no problem instituting policy as some sort of petty, vindictive move to punish communities for not buying into his fear mongering. But he also doesn't have a problem making up crap just to play to his base either.

....So interesting to see the Mayor of Oakland and other Sanctuary Cities NOT WANT our currently “detained immigrants” after release due to the ridiculous court ordered 20 day rule. If they don’t want to serve our Nation by taking care of them, why should other cities & towns? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 14, 2019

Oakland mayor Libby Schaaf had the best possible answer to this: Bring it.

It’s time to stop fanning hate and division @realDonaldTrump - I’ve been consistent and clear: #Oakland welcomes all, no matter where you came from or how you got here. https://t.co/KWl2P9ps3k — Libby Schaaf (@LibbySchaaf) April 14, 2019

