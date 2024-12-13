Can Someone Please Do A Wellness Check On Fetterman? We're Concerned!

Pennsylvania Sen. John Fetterman opened an account on Truth Social, and according to Politico, he's the first Democrat to do so. And it's weird. Earlier this month, Susie Madrak reported that Fetterman said the federal cases against Hunter Biden and the New York hush-money case against Trump were both “politically motivated” and deserving of pardons.

The President rightfully pardoned Hunter, but Fetterman is still at it, calling for Donald to be pardoned.

"My first truth," he wrote on the platform Donald launched to lash out at his successor daily. "The Trump hush money and Hunter Biden cases were both bullshit and pardons are appropriate."

"Weaponizing the judiciary for blatant, partisan gain diminishes the collective faith in our institutions and sows further division," he added.

As Susie pointed out in her post:

Michael Cohen, Trump's personal attorney and fixer, was sentenced to three years in federal prison for the exact same "hush money" case -- which was really about tax fraud and campaign finance violations. He testified that he paid off Stormy Daniels at the behest of Trump.

So, Fetterman is OK with You Know Who paying off an adult film actress to secure an election by keeping it from the public. He is a lawmaker calling the enforcement of a law bullshit.

If he wants to talk about weaponizing the judiciary, that includes our now corrupt Supreme Court, which anointed Donald with immunity for his crimes during his first godawful term. The Supreme Court made Donald a King, and if Fetterman can remember a bit of history, our country fought against a monarchy (It was a big deal at the time!) and won, and we'll do it again, obviously without Fetterman's help.

And he might vote yes on Hegseth:

Bluesky users are not amused.

John Fetterman is Joe Manchin in a hoodie. — Hoodlum 🇺🇸 (@nothoodlum.bsky.social) 2024-12-11T15:36:04.025Z

Fuck John Fetterman. He is a bag of shit and a traitor to everyone who ever supported him. — Pearlmania500 (@pearlmania500.bsky.social) 2024-12-11T17:23:22.712Z

If this is legit John Fetterman on Truth Social he now eats red pills and I’m disgusted. — Outspoken™️ (@out5p0ken.bsky.social) 2024-12-11T17:01:22.782Z

Newsmax reported that Fetterman is "continuing his march toward the center." Huh. Fuck that. There is no center anymore. One can choose to be against the oligarchy Donald is establishing or not. Those are the only choices as we edge toward dangerous times. Fetterman can fuck all the way off.