Friday News Dump: Best Economy Ever Is Not So Hot, And Other News

The Best Economy Ever is not doing so well, and the jobs numbers are anemic. Don't worry, Trump will get out his Sharpie!

The economy added 130,000 jobs during the month of August, sharply missing expectations and showing a continuation of a softening in the labor market in the face of global economic headwinds. https://t.co/E2iH939OR9 — NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt (@NBCNightlyNews) September 6, 2019

Today’s weak jobs report follows the recent correction to job creation numbers for the year ending March 2019: 500,000 fewer jobs were created than previously announced. #JobsReport #TrumpSlump pic.twitter.com/7MaM6KiBAW — The Daily Edge (@TheDailyEdge) September 6, 2019

Only 130,000 jobs added. Below expectations.



95,000 new private sector jobs

25,000 short term Census hires.



FACT: @realDonaldTrump nearly ONE MILLION JOBS behind @BarackObama #JobsReport #ByTheNumbersshttps://t.co/nCc1KkdbPw — Joyce Beatty (@RepBeatty) September 6, 2019

The August #JobsReport isn't what @realDonaldTrump was hoping for. Only 130K jobs created - and ~30K of those are temporary jobs assisting the Census.



Manufacturing, which slid into recession this month, only added ~4K jobs. Coal and mining sector LOST jobs. — Max Burns (@themaxburns) September 6, 2019

Meanwhile, in the rest of the universe:

Hurricane Dorian hit North Carolina with warnings of“life-threatening storm surge, inland flooding & strong winds.”



“The surge will likely be accompanied by large and destructive waves ... water levels could rise quite quickly,” @NHC_Atlantic said.https://t.co/i7NjKckzcC — New York Daily News (@NYDailyNews) September 6, 2019

☕️🚨 Scoop: Howard Schultz to end presidential campaign ... Will send letter to supporters later today ... Plans to spend $100m on reform https://t.co/K7iRcRjVnm — Mike Allen (@mikeallen) September 6, 2019

Rebellions, ejections ... but no elections: what next for Brexit? https://t.co/rzXHTRA6kr — The Guardian (@guardian) September 6, 2019

"If people want to rebuild in an area which will be devastated by the next storm, they're certainly not going to get federal assistance from my administration." -Sen. Sanders on changing FEMA rules to spur a retreat from properties suffering repeated losses. #ClimateTownHall pic.twitter.com/BC47QBZupm — CNN (@CNN) September 5, 2019

It's just like a political party, only more like a cult.https://t.co/2VTK9zrZZk

This is never going to end. https://t.co/dgRVVay2xK — Wonkette (@Wonkette) September 6, 2019

Vaping is thought to be less harmful than smoking. But evidence is revealing how bad "not as bad" can be, writes @amandamull: https://t.co/F1bmeUTWH1 — The Atlantic (@TheAtlantic) September 6, 2019

Neo-Nazi who disappeared in Canada may have crossed the into the U.S. with weapons. https://t.co/u4g8O9VpT7 — Nick Martin (@nickmartin) September 5, 2019

Today we learn that FOUR Florida counties may have been hacked!! ⬇️



The US government’s decision to conceal hacking info from the public is undemocratic. The implication is that they will not tell us even if they know hacking changed an election outcome. https://t.co/IpDMjRXvgV — Jennifer Cohn (@jennycohn1) September 5, 2019

Donald Trump's head, still alive somehow in a tiny solar-powered escape pod orbiting a scorched and lifeless earth in the year 53028: "You can see from the National Weather Service maps that Dorian was clearly heading..." — Jesse Singal (@jessesingal) September 6, 2019

How does a chicken restaurant run out of chicken sandwiches? https://t.co/AdKWg4s3kl — Vox (@voxdotcom) September 6, 2019

It's not just Sharpie-gate. This is part of a broader pattern.



I count at least seven glaring examples in which government officials have wheeled into action in an effort to make Trump’s lies, errors and obsessions into truths.



Here's my rundown:https://t.co/qSIKvfh0FD — Greg Sargent (@ThePlumLineGS) September 5, 2019

Trump Somehow Replaces Unqualified Mideast Envoy With Even Less Qualified One | By: Jonathan Chait https://t.co/si6Ll7VOJr — SafetyPin-Daily (@SafetyPinDaily) September 6, 2019

On Fox & Friends, Sarah Huckabee Sanders complains that "women attack me relentlessly instead of being proud" of her work as "only the third woman and first mom to ever be the White House Press Secretary." pic.twitter.com/BqBacbRPdI — Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) September 6, 2019

This is an appalling, nakedly political, arguably corrupt use of USDOJ resources. They are targeting private companies w/ antitrust investigation for working with CA to agree to privately agree to maintain California’s lawful, environmentally-protective emissions standards. /1 https://t.co/8ahWpsJHjm — Sean Hecht (@seanhecht) September 6, 2019

Who's behind this new group running millions of dollars in ads attacking bipartisan medical billing legislation? No one knows! They've worked diligently, and successfully, to hide their identities. And now they're ramping up a new direct mail campaign https://t.co/sheHTizbSv — Lachlan Markay (@lachlan) September 6, 2019

Inmates file tort claims alleging an Idaho county deputy gave out used razors causing them to contract hepatitis C https://t.co/8hSr5vM7R0 — Anthony Michael Kreis (@AnthonyMKreis) September 6, 2019

"Before police, people were finding ways to live together collectively, deal with hard situations, and not dispose of community members."https://t.co/WUmI3m8K8J — Truthout (@truthout) September 6, 2019

The future is Democratic and under-45. The key to determining 2020 outcomes is how the younger cohort will vote — if they vote — in 2020.https://t.co/vhJqKgx3yt @digby56 pic.twitter.com/ZpjMRqRizK — Tom Sullivan (@BloggersRUs) September 6, 2019

Representative Steve King's racist comments have made him a pariah among Democrats and Republicans alike. But his supporters may be more devoted to him than ever, reports @elainejgodfrey: https://t.co/cxwUfLQNt6 — The Atlantic (@TheAtlantic) September 6, 2019

Infowars’ Sandy Hook appeal goes down in flames as judge orders Alex Jones to ‘pay all costs.’ https://t.co/Szp3dDJ862 — Pendejss (@Pendejss25) September 5, 2019

Confirming this reporting by @maggieNYT @jmartNYT - Trump Aides’ Poll Finds Gun Control Politically Problematic for the President https://t.co/xY5AJXW8xD — Jonathan Swan (@jonathanvswan) September 6, 2019

A study of US students shows heat makes it harder to learn.



Every 1-degree F increase in ave. outdoor temp reduces student learning by 1%.



A/C can reverse the effect, but many schools don't have the $



Global warming is making it worse. -@MoNsciencehttps://t.co/FCpEnK7kwp — Travis (@tcd004) September 6, 2019

When you look at aerial photos of cities, it's easy to pick out the rich neighborhoods.



They're the ones with trees. https://t.co/vIpDltez3o — Lisa Gray (@LisaGray_HouTX) September 6, 2019

When chemistry graduates are faced with tear gas in Hong Kong they used chemistry to turn it into solid form, by shaking it in vinegar and rendering it useless. That’s education for you! Bravo.pic.twitter.com/ZN2fDdoMoS — Bernie'sTweets (@berniespofforth) September 4, 2019

BP BREAKING | STATOIL facility in East End Grand Bahama an environmental disaster unfolding following Hurricane Dorian passage. pic.twitter.com/g0cDZ51ULj — Bahamas Press (@Bahamaspress) September 6, 2019

.@BoldProgressive are airing a new ad this weekend in Louisville on cable news networks hitting McConnell on lack of gun reform. It's their same ad from 2013, but updated totals on gun lobby spending on McConnell increasing from $198k to $671k. #kysen https://t.co/vrspo3mhdd — Joe Sonka 😐 (@joesonka) September 6, 2019

Daily News | A mother starved two children in a basement in 1997. Here’s the one who lived. | Helen Ubiñas https://t.co/bld3Oslphn — Philly Daily News (@PhillyDailyNews) September 6, 2019

Trump’s top Middle East peace envoy is quitting. There’s still no Israel-Palestine deal. https://t.co/8h2TFLBuoq via @voxdotcom — 🕊Sharon #EPluribusUnum (@nhdogmom) September 6, 2019

#UPDATE Mexico said it has slashed undocumented migration to the United States by 56 percent since May, aiming to dodge the threat of tariffs under a deal the two countrieshttps://t.co/RnOY4vPBDX — AFP news agency (@AFP) September 6, 2019

It's been quite a week, let's look at babies and cute animals now:

I'm at school and I'm eating between classes. This squirrel comes up on my table since he smelled food, but I only had one orange slice left. So I gave it to him.



His name is Roger. We're best friends now and plan to rule the world together. Mwahahahaha!!



I love squirrels 😊 pic.twitter.com/XXsmOgCfBL — Rayne | Twitch Comms Open (@RayneAme) September 6, 2019

When you have an unpopular opinion on social media.pic.twitter.com/8UevegVWQU — Complex (@Complex) September 6, 2019

OH MY GOSH this is too cute. pic.twitter.com/zaMXt0y5Bd — Land of cuteness (@landpsychology) September 6, 2019

