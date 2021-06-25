Friday News Dump: Happy UFO Report Day, And Other News

The only thing we know for sure is that the U.S. government has been covering something up for decades -- and we're unlikely to find any conclusions in the report. Of that, I'm sure. But I want to believe!
U.S. government prepares to issue landmark report on UFOs https://t.co/fzgaa5EHHN pic.twitter.com/W3LJqZDiZ7
— Reuters (@Reuters) June 24, 2021
In Opinion
“For me, the report on UFOs is already DOA,” writes Chris Carter, who created “The X-Files,” of a much-anticipated government study. “This is X-Files territory if there ever was any. But it’s also cause for some important questions.”https://t.co/gi0RzNqWu1
— The New York Times (@nytimes) June 25, 2021
Excellent analytical look at SETI methodology and its contrast with current events. #ufotwitter #ufo #uap https://t.co/F36QjZ1RXj
— Ryan Graves (@uncertainvector) June 21, 2021
Part II from @LtTimMcMillan released today. #UFO #UAP #ufotwitter https://t.co/0ZFJI5lVFT
— Ryan Graves (@uncertainvector) June 24, 2021
Pentagon UFO report: Here's what we know https://t.co/4CYSZRgRqZ
— BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) June 23, 2021
The UFO report expected Friday is the latest in a long line of government statements. Many have tried to debunk UFO theories. But the government has not always been straight with the public.https://t.co/EfbkTzN36n
— Julian E. Barnes (@julianbarnes) June 24, 2021
LATEST: Search for survivors of the Florida condo collapse enters 2nd day as authorities report at least 4 people dead and 159 unaccounted for. https://t.co/1fwY62rIvd
— NBC News (@NBCNews) June 25, 2021
"The whole bedroom was just shaking so violently that, honestly, I was prepared for the building to come down."
Survivors recount horror of Surfside building collapse. https://t.co/9wwJ6vNgCN pic.twitter.com/txwM0md1T1
— ABC News (@ABC) June 25, 2021
This strikes me as not great https://t.co/jWAq4DRb2V
— Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) June 25, 2021
Breaking WaPo: The Justice Dept. will file a federal lawsuit against the state of Georgia for its efforts to enact new voting restrictions that federal authorities allege discriminate against Black Americans, according to people familiar with the matter. https://t.co/jsITqWRqyq
— Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) June 25, 2021
New Details Suggest Senior Trump Aides Knew Jan. 6 Rally Could Get Chaotic — ProPublica https://t.co/kVS9UGdIXp
— Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) June 25, 2021
If McConnell is trying to sink the deal, here's his problem:
If he pressures the Group of 21 Rs to abandon it, then that frees up Manchin, Sinema etc to do the whole thing by reconciliation anyway.
So infrastructure still happens, just without Rs getting any credit. https://t.co/XSszmZxBNQ
— Bill Scher (@billscher) June 25, 2021
Tucker Carlson Calls Journalists ‘Animals.’ He’s Also Their Best Source. https://t.co/yN7MAolGrF
— Suburban Guerrilla Ω (@SusieMadrak) June 25, 2021
🚨 The AZ House GOP just amended the budget to eliminate all civilians from civilian review boards on police misconduct. The remaining members will now only be police. pic.twitter.com/htuVRst4kQ
— Marilyn (She/Her) 🏳️🌈 (@Phx_Marilyn) June 25, 2021
Pathetic, but dangerous. https://t.co/hcFrQWyrMS
— The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) June 25, 2021
What's so interesting about this clip is that Tucker Carlson thinks he's describing General Mark Milley, but he's actually just describing himself: "...he knows who to suck up to and he is more than happy to do it-feed him a script and he will read it." pic.twitter.com/gWuChmGgFV
— Amee Vanderpool (@girlsreallyrule) June 25, 2021
'Sounds Like Fascism': DeSantis Signs Law to Collect Political Views of Professors | By Julia Conley https://t.co/2rjteYkJwA
— SafetyPin-Daily (@SafetyPinDaily) June 25, 2021
CNN: White House staffer and former Texas state representative among those suing several participants of a “Trump Train” that harassed a Biden campaign bus last October — alleging they violated the KKK Act.
— Hugo Lowell (@hugolowell) June 24, 2021
My latest @OccupyDemocrats
The Kraken releaser is in a world of trouble, and she's going to have to disclose her fundraising operations finances by early next month.https://t.co/uTQIYkOnOZ
— Grant Stern is fully vaccinated (@grantstern) June 24, 2021
"Operatives infiltrated progressive groups across the West to try to manipulate politics and reshape the national electoral map. They targeted moderate Republicans, too-anyone seen as threats to hard-line conservatives."
This happens on Twitter, too. https://t.co/9cZnpQkkBD
— Amee Vanderpool (@girlsreallyrule) June 25, 2021
Gov. Parson unsure if Kevin Strickland is innocent. Here's why prosecutors say he is | By Luke Nozicka https://t.co/M89l8BQUrN
— SafetyPin-Daily (@SafetyPinDaily) June 25, 2021
🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/KTyOzLtHzX
— Travis Allen 🇺🇸 (@TravisAllen02) June 25, 2021
Conservatives (banging on tables): THE TROOPS THE TROOPS THE TROOPS THE TROOPS
The Troops (say something):
Conservatives (banging on tables): NOT LIKE THAT NOT LIKE THAT NOT LIKE THAT NOT LI
— Gary Legum (@GaryLegum) June 25, 2021
The left will understandably condemn the bipartisan deal. But the *perception* that the left is losing is crucial to pressuring moderates to back a big reconciliation bill later.
Here's how the dance works, according to a source in Bernie Sanders' orbit:https://t.co/pWdgLexcQm pic.twitter.com/zaLqLKZByQ
— Greg Sargent (@ThePlumLineGS) June 24, 2021
A brief update on the Republicans' "ignore Trump" strategy. It's not going too well! https://t.co/jK0oXo8IT4
— Jonathan Chait (@jonathanchait) June 25, 2021
this just gets worse and worse; https://t.co/9fa4ntg7c6
— Eric Boehlert (@EricBoehlert) June 25, 2021
Good Morning, Twitter.
If you're down, remember this is the first day Rudi Giuliani can't practice law for the rest of his life.
So, you're already doing better than him.
— Stonekettle (@Stonekettle) June 25, 2021
The rich are, indeed, different.https://t.co/Uze9cXcRP0
— FULLY VACCINATED (@Litzz11) June 25, 2021
When Stephen Miller told Trump inside the Oval that “cities are burning” during Floyd protests, an infuriated Milley spun around in his seat and pointed a finger directly at Miller.
“Shut the fuck up, Stephen,” Milley snapped.https://t.co/MWjyA6ou0V https://t.co/p0drLVFR6d pic.twitter.com/1MGNm4QYOp
— Michael C. Bender (@MichaelCBender) June 24, 2021
Pence says it would have been unlawful for him to hand Trump a second term. Pence says he's proud of his actions on Jan 6.
"The truth is there's almost no idea more un-American than the notion that any one person could choose the American president." pic.twitter.com/milMk3hSfY
— Jan Wolfe (@JanNWolfe) June 25, 2021
8 Years On, John Roberts' Disastrous Voting Rights Ruling Is Wreaking Havoc | By Paul Blumenthal https://t.co/f7jOTVnC5S
— SafetyPin-Daily (@SafetyPinDaily) June 25, 2021
Today would have been Tamir Rice’s 19th birthday. pic.twitter.com/qM3bACxfCL
— philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) June 25, 2021
This new anti-CRT bill from Pennsylvania is *incredible*. Not only does it prohibit universities from promoting any of the usual forbidden concepts, it also prohibits them from hosting speakers or assigning readings that do.https://t.co/k0QYmBSmo5 pic.twitter.com/xC6Ah11Jid
— Jeffrey Sachs (@JeffreyASachs) June 25, 2021
