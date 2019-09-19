U.S. Navy: UFO Videos Published By New York Times Are Real

"The U.S. Navy now confirms UFO videos made public by the New York Times and a UFO research group back in 2017 are the real deal. What does that mean?" Alisyn Camerota asked.

Now, Tom DeLonge, the Blink-182 guy who's the founder of the To The Stars Academy, the group involved in the release of these videos, is either an amazing visionary -- or a complete nut. If you've read any interviews with him, it probably made you think he was, at the very least, maybe a teensy bit paranoid:

To give you an example, one time I remember bringing up a very specific craft that I believe we're building, in secret, to emulate the phenomenon that our government has been observing for decades. So I started talking about the craft, and its magnetic slide system and how it displaces over 89% of the mass of the ship, how it ionizes the engine, how it glows — I went through the whole thing, and this engineer looks at me, this guy is 70 years old, and he goes, "You better be real fucking careful about what you're talking about." And I go, "Okay, so I'm close." And he goes, "I'm not fucking kidding with you. You better be really fucking careful." And he calls me up the next day and he goes, "I've had calls about you. If someone comes and asks you to get in their car, don't fucking get in the car." [laughs] And that's the shit I'm dealing with.

Well, this story is some small validation for DeLonge -- whose name isn't even mentioned. But I thought it was a significant omission, so I thought I'd mention it. But back to the story.

"The Navy says it still doesn't know what the objects are and officials aren't speculating. A Navy spokesman simply confirming the objects seen in various clips are unidentified aerial phenomena, or UAPs. The UFO reports were first investigated by a secret $22 million program, part of the Defense Department budget that investigated reports of UFOs. The program has since been shut down. But it was run by a military intelligence official who told CNN they found compelling evidence that we, quote, 'may not be alone.' Randi Kaye, CNN, New York."