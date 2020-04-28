Pentagon Declassifies Previously-Leaked UFO Videos, Admits They Can't Explain Them

Here's a little change of pace from Trump and coronavirus stories. You probably missed this in the firehose of yesterday's news.
These videos, previously leaked by the New York Times and To the Stars Academy of Arts and Science, have now been declassified -- which means, if I'm reading this correctly, this is an extraordinary story about the Pentagon confirming the existence of UFOs -- or would be, in ordinary times. Via ABC News:
The Pentagon has declassified three previously leaked top secret U.S. Navy videos that show "unexplained aerial phenomena" and that some believe could show Unidentified Flying Objects (UFOs) in an effort "to clear up any misconceptions by the public on whether or not the footage that has been circulating was real or whether or not there is more to the videos," said a Pentagon spokesperson.
"The aerial phenomena observed in the videos remain characterized as 'unidentified'", the spokesperson added.
The videos, previously acknowledged by the Navy as being real, captured what Navy fighter pilots saw on their video sensors during training flights in 2004 and 2015. They were published by the New York Times in 2017.
"The Department of Defense has authorized the release of three unclassified Navy videos, one taken in November 2004 and the other two in January 2015, which have been circulating in the public domain after unauthorized releases in 2007 and 2017," said Susan Gough, a Defense Department spokesperson in a statement released Monday.