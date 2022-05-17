Today Was The First UFO Hearing In More Than 50 Years

Should be interesting!
By Susie MadrakMay 17, 2022

Congress is holding its first public hearing on UFOs in more than 50 years today, as the House Intelligence committee hears testimony from military officials. The 9 a.m. ET hearing will be live on the committee's YouTube channel. Via NPR:

The session will include testimony from Ronald S. Moultrie, the Pentagon's top intelligence official, and from Scott W. Bray, the deputy director of Naval intelligence.

It's the first congressional hearing held on the subject of what are now called "unidentified aerial phenomena" since a push by then-Rep. Gerald Ford led to an Air Force report and hearing in 1969.

Congress recently mandated that the military regularly update Congress on UAPs, and the Office of the Director of National Intelligence released a report covering 143 sightings last year.

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

Explore more

Discussion

We are currently migrating to Disqus

On May 14, 2022, we started migrating our comments from Insticator back to Disqus. During this transition period, some posts will have Insticator and some Disqus. For more information on the transition, as well as information regarding old C&L accounts, please see this post.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue