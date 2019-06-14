Friday News Dump: Happy John McCain Day/Trump Birthday! And Other News

Twitter, sometimes I love you:
To celebrate Donald Trump's 73rd birthday, thousands of Twitter users made #JohnMcCainDay go viral https://t.co/XwJToYBZBu
— Newsweek (@Newsweek) June 14, 2019
I don’t think anyone should celebrate Donald Trump’s birthday until he can produce a birth certificate to prove it. Many people have said he was born on April 1st in Dumbfuckville, and until he can prove he wasn’t, today is #JohnMcCainDay.
— Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) June 14, 2019
For everyone who still has health insurance coverage for a pre-existing condition, despite @realDonaldTrump's best efforts to leave you bankrupted or dead, I wish you a very happy #JohnMcCainDay. pic.twitter.com/9myxMf1faA
— Michi (@cbn2) June 14, 2019
Lindsey Graham would love to be part of #JohnMcCainDay but he has to get his clown outfit ready for Donny’s bday party
— Roland Scahill (@rolandscahill) June 14, 2019
McCain on free press:
“If you want to preserve Democracy as we know it, you have to have a free and many times adversarial press. And without it, I am afraid that we would lose so much of our individual liberties over time. That’s how dictators get started” #JohnMcCainDay pic.twitter.com/1hUWxb3QT9
— my cat & i are pro-choice (@non_fele) June 14, 2019
Perhaps in the hundreds of stories about Speaker Pelosi "struggling" with how to hold @realDonaldTrump I might suggest an interesting sidebar--How Mitch McConnell refuses to take up any legislation sent to him from the House including election security. It is his duty also.
— Joe Lockhart (@joelockhart) June 14, 2019
Omg literally just pay people more.
Trust big companies to come up with the idea of underpaying workers, seeing them tumble into financial precarity, and then paying the ones who manage to survive a bonus. pic.twitter.com/pq1selRO8g
— Anand Giridharadas (@AnandWrites) June 14, 2019
.@ewarren’s “moment” is hardly accidental. My look inside her slow-and-steady strategy:https://t.co/PuBdIlYj6q
— David Corn (@DavidCornDC) June 14, 2019
"First of all, I think it's illegal. You can't take things of value, from a foreign country, and use them in your campaign. It is illegal."
Sen. @AmyKlobuchar, on Trump saying he'd take dirt on political rivals as delivered by foreign entities.https://t.co/tBqRpwpiPJ pic.twitter.com/yUehEDvo28↓ Story continues below ↓
— New Day (@NewDay) June 14, 2019
.@ErikWemple, mincing no words: "Sanders stood at the White House briefing room lectern and lied. That’s not a matter of opinion. That’s not a matter of bias. That’s not a matter of analysis. It’s a documented event."https://t.co/Zq3p2kKous
— Glenn Thrush (@GlennThrush) June 14, 2019
this is very good https://t.co/ZlGwXToNHw
— ryan cooper (@ryanlcooper) June 14, 2019
Party on, Gritty. https://t.co/EGJvTUuSxh via @phillyinquirer
— danielrubin (@danielrubin) June 14, 2019
Mnuchin Delayed Tubman Bill So Trump Wouldn’t Cancel It And Create PR Mess https://t.co/oV8BxLytS3 pic.twitter.com/5K8y1AYzsA
— Talking Points Memo (@TPM) June 14, 2019
“The Sudanese, African, and Arab publics...are starting to realize the impact of Gulf intervention in #Sudan. These massacres &brutal crackdown have #Saudi & #UAE fingerprints all over it, &the US administration is implicated": by @Taylor_Luck https://t.co/gXrdmh3h2o @csmonitor
— Scott Peterson (@peterson__scott) June 13, 2019
In 2016, Trump's attorney convinced L.A.'s assessment board that his Beverly Hills home was worth $6 million, saving him thousands in property taxes.
It just sold for $13.5 million.
My latest: https://t.co/U8O7FkHobM
— Jack Flemming (@jflem94) June 12, 2019
The Kris Kobach-led voter fraud commission is being exposed as a bigger waste of time with each passing day. https://t.co/PHKhAtZv13 via @CharlesPPierce
— Esquire (@esquire) June 14, 2019
How the US is weaponising the world economy. https://t.co/dHq06QstA6
— Ninja Economics (@NinjaEconomics) June 14, 2019
Climate crisis: Alaska is melting and it's likely to accelerate global heating https://t.co/NSt4tsYxvg
— Climate Desk (@ClimateDesk) June 14, 2019
Even though most cities absorb the safety costs that come from Trump rallies, some cities, like El Paso, Texas, say his campaign owes them more than $450,000 for things like extra police. pic.twitter.com/lLxWlGGkSw
— HuffPost Politics (@HuffPostPol) June 14, 2019
Elizabeth Warren wants details from Freddie Mac on its backing of an $800 mil loan to the real estate firm owned by Jared Kushner's family.
"The fact pattern ... raise[s] significant questions about the circumstances" under which the loan was approved.https://t.co/lCUR1BCDru
— Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) June 14, 2019
Watch what happens when @GStephanopoulos repeatedly presses Trump on why he refused to answer questions about obstruction. pic.twitter.com/YKJ37i4NXH
— Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) June 14, 2019
Donald Trump: "President Obama, I don't know why, but he gave me 138 judges empty when I took over. ... He didn't get the job done." Ask Mitch McConnell about that sometime. pic.twitter.com/apuqTbe4sE
— Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) June 14, 2019
