Friday News Dump: Happy John McCain Day/Trump Birthday! And Other News

McCain on free press:



“If you want to preserve Democracy as we know it, you have to have a free and many times adversarial press. And without it, I am afraid that we would lose so much of our individual liberties over time. That’s how dictators get started” #JohnMcCainDay pic.twitter.com/1hUWxb3QT9

— my cat & i are pro-choice (@non_fele) June 14, 2019