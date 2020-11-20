Friday News Dump: Happy Birthday, President-Elect Biden -- And Other News

Happy birthday to our soon-to-be president!
Happy Birthday, President-elect @JoeBiden #46 pic.twitter.com/AfgmRZi2k4
— Karine Jean-Pierre (@K_JeanPierre) November 20, 2020
President-elect @JoeBiden turns 78 today. Happy Birthday to a real president who will restore a respect for democracy and the rule of law to the White House!#PresidentElectJoe #HappyBirthdayJoeBiden pic.twitter.com/Bvkn7Wn6ZT
— Democratic Coalition (@TheDemCoalition) November 20, 2020
PRESIDENTIAL BIRTHDAY! Today is the President’s Birthday!
No not that one, he quit Presidenting when he lost.
You know who I mean...
Happy Birthday, @JoeBiden pic.twitter.com/FLZJgQmM5w
— Brian Sims (@BrianSimsPA) November 20, 2020
One ice cream cone in each hand 😎 This is all I aspire to be. Happy birthday Mr. President Joe Biden!#BidenHarris2020 pic.twitter.com/q4wu1ElnLb
— Dania (@daniarv25) November 20, 2020
Wishing a very happy birthday to @JoeBiden! pic.twitter.com/VnrZ7wTqmD
— Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) November 20, 2015
*************************************
Thread:
I’m no political pundit but I grew up w a dad who was a federal prosecutor & he taught me a lot & I’ve also sat a fair amount of poker w serious players & l’ll say this: I do not think Trump is trying to ‘make his base happy’ or ‘laying the groundwork for his own network’...
— Edward Norton (@EdwardNorton) November 20, 2020
Inbox: Republican Sen. Rick Scott has tested positive for COVID-19.
— Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) November 20, 2020
Georgia to certify Joe Biden's win today, officials say https://t.co/P1DhkRmgZF pic.twitter.com/nquLnxEkrI
— CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) November 20, 2020
Pfizer and partner BioNTech announced they will submit a request on Friday to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for emergency use authorization of their COVID-19 vaccine candidate. https://t.co/jx6968VjMV
— ABC News (@ABC) November 20, 2020
It’s kinda wild that the punditry is circling around why Trump appeared to make small gains with black voters while the Trump campaign is simultaneously trying to disqualify black votes in cities they don’t like
— Akela Lacy (@akela_lacy) November 20, 2020
To soften the blow of defeat Fox's Geraldo proposes naming the vaccine after Trump. "It would be a nice gesture to him and years from now it would become kind of a generic name. Have you got your trump yet, I got my trump, I'm fine. I wished we could honor him in that way." pic.twitter.com/fM8qwFhxF6
— Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) November 20, 2020
Born this day in 1924 - Benoit Mandelbrot #Fractal #Mandelbrot #Fractal.
An extraordinary mathematician - I was fortunate to have met him a few times while working at the IBM Watson Research Labs @IBMResearch during the '90s.@Google is celebrating him:https://t.co/morbUeoDMk pic.twitter.com/kxusYdk5ob
— Supriyo SB Chatterjee (@sbc111) November 20, 2020
https://twitter.com/marceelias/status/1329791402692272132
The Certification of the 2020 US Election Results is on Schedule. Despite Republican efforts to undermine the process, state officials say they fully expect to meet their upcoming deadlines. https://t.co/Q1zFjMJVXh
— Laffy (@GottaLaff) November 20, 2020
Feel free to try something new in prison pic.twitter.com/W4aG9BPacW
— MeidasTouch.com (@MeidasTouch) November 20, 2020
NEW: House Dems are demanding that GSA administrator Emily Murphy brief them on the transition by Nov. 23. pic.twitter.com/gXIq6FCJUN
— Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) November 20, 2020
The only things stopping Trump's effort to overturn our democracy is his incompetence and our blowout victory. Lesson learned - norms need to be codified, and right away! We cannot count on good intentions.
The next wannabe autocrat is watching and will be better prepared.
— Amy Siskind (@Amy_Siskind) November 20, 2020
VP-elect @KamalaHarris took part in a classified brfg of the Senate Intel this week & emerged in a strange position -more informed abt current threats than Biden but bound by congressional rules to silence
W/ @ZcohenCNN @jeremyherb https://t.co/F35msE5Jus
— Jasmine Wright (@JasJWright) November 20, 2020
US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin is pulling the plug on funding for emergency Federal Reserve programs intended to help businesses as the coronavirus pandemic continues to rage in the United States. https://t.co/I4mG2MGhQL
— CNN (@CNN) November 20, 2020
A bit more on Mnuchin's sabotage effort; it's helpful to know the context in which that money was made available in the first place 1/ https://t.co/XcfeV8w9Bn
— Paul Krugman (@paulkrugman) November 20, 2020
Mnuchin's Fed move is like stripping Titanic of its lifeboats: Economist https://t.co/0gnvZxLr6r
— (((RuggedAmethyst))) (@GrooveSDC) November 20, 2020
The Smithsonian's jet is among the first C models built. It was handed over to the @USNavy in 1987. The Smithsonian will now own it. https://t.co/IXSjiQDsl4
— Stars and Stripes (@starsandstripes) November 20, 2020
For the second time in the last 2 decades a Democrat president will have to fix the shitstorm an unqualified, unept Republican president left him.
— Daryl Sturgis✊🏽 (@darylsturgis) November 20, 2020
What I’ve been reiterating for a while- risk perception. Infection prevention is needed in all settings. “Of those who contracted COVID-19 at work, most did so while eating in a break room without wearing a mask, according to the report.” https://t.co/GhA0otjxbY
— Dr. Saskia Popescu (@SaskiaPopescu) November 19, 2020
New: Georgia Sen. David Perdue privately pressed Mnuchin on an obscure tax regulation that would have benefitted wealthy owners of pro sports teams - including his then-major donor Kelly Loeffler.https://t.co/FRvrkUAMb7
— Robert Faturechi (@RobertFaturechi) November 20, 2020
NOTES OF GRATITUDE: An intubated COVID patient performs a violin rendition of the "Tennessee Waltz" to thank his caregivers in Utah. https://t.co/QvR8giSXyw pic.twitter.com/RHkdW5gVbK
— ABC News (@ABC) November 20, 2020
America’s best-prepared hospital that is nearly overwhelmed is our own Nebraska Medicine.
A good summation of what’s going on inside our world-class hospital that now has 10 floors filled with Covid patients. https://t.co/aEBm03khIf
— Matthew Hansen (@redcloud_scribe) November 20, 2020
Retailers that halted hazard pay for essential workers:
Walmart - $15,600,000,000 2020 profits
Amazon - $14,100,000,000 2020 profits
Kroger - $2,000,000,000 2020 profits
Dollar General - $1,400,000,000 2020 profits
Albertsons - $870,000,000 2020 profits
Spread their shame.
— Public Citizen (@Public_Citizen) November 19, 2020
OMG. The affidavit Sidney Powell and others are hyping when they say many precincts in Michigan have more votes than actual voters is .... based on data from Minnesota.https://t.co/0nBQDX4nOf
— Aaron Blake (@AaronBlake) November 20, 2020
These Michigan republicans are absolutely doing the wrong thing here https://t.co/AZtko0dc9o
— Molly Jong-Fast🏡 (@MollyJongFast) November 20, 2020
Lamar Alexander is at the end of his political career, and his term in the Senate is over in just a few weeks. And this is the furthest he will go in accepting the results of the election: https://t.co/qZUR6OzvtE
— Edward-Isaac Dovere (@IsaacDovere) November 20, 2020
Breaking NYT: Two separate New York State fraud investigations into Trump and his businesses, one criminal and one civil, have expanded to include tax write-offs on millions of dollars in consulting fees, some of which appear to have gone to Ivanka Trump. https://t.co/wu5jbMv2ia
— Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) November 20, 2020
DEPT. OF 'JUST KEEP TELLING YOURSELF IT'S ALMOST OVER'
This ad may not be getting traction, but it is my anthem and I had to put it out into the world. pic.twitter.com/qGPNPpGVSQ
— Peter Kalmus (@ClimateHuman) November 17, 2020
Pic 1: Best buds.
Pic 2: Best buds cuddling.
📷: novaandodin (IG)#mydogiscutest pic.twitter.com/M7sNxvX2Q9
— My Dog Is Cutest (@mydogiscutest) November 17, 2020
Dogs and babies. A nice palate cleanser after yet another insane day. pic.twitter.com/IxccxF1FgH
— John Aravosis 🇺🇸🇬🇷🏳️🌈 (@aravosis) November 19, 2020
Pedro met a puppy exactly his age and size this morning, and they immediately stood on their back legs and hugged each other. 🥺 pic.twitter.com/dpSZOfQ1SH
— Laura Bassett (@LEBassett) November 17, 2020
This Maori baby learning the Haka Dance is everything i want to see from the internet 💪🤗 pic.twitter.com/dqe8LbEyAm
— Theo Shantonas (@TheoShantonas) November 13, 2020
Remember: Stay home for Thanksgiving, and make sure you wear your masks!