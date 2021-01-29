Friday News Dump: At Least For Now, Normal Is The New Normal -- And Other News

I have PTSD from the Trump years and I'm still getting used to having a normal president in charge. How about you?
.@sbg1: "Eight days into his tenure, President Joe Biden has not occupied my every waking thought—nor, I suspect, yours. He has not insulted anyone, as far as I’m aware." https://t.co/PY8ddx2wT3
— Michael Luo (@michaelluo) January 28, 2021
Spoke with Afghan President @ashrafghani about our commitment to an enduring U.S.-Afghan partnership. I reiterated the U.S. desire for all Afghan leaders to support this historic opportunity for peace while preserving the progress made over the last 20 years.
— Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) January 28, 2021
Great to see Biden team attack ALL the vaccine challenges – supply, distribution & vaccine hesitancy. All 3 bottlenecks need to be addressed, since any of them can thwart the end goals of saving lives & "normal." Success on vaccines is the whole ballgame https://t.co/krZoH7kY0f
— Bob Wachter (@Bob_Wachter) January 27, 2021
President Biden has already installed roughly 1,000 high-level political appointees. His speedy grasp of power includes the quiet dismissal of holdovers from the Trump administration, who have been asked to clean out their offices immediately. https://t.co/7aMk5cFWzN
— The New York Times (@nytimes) January 27, 2021
It's so refreshing to see a normal and boring White House Briefing. 😌 pic.twitter.com/fw4ktUHl85
— Night Writer 🌊🔥💯 Stay woke, Biden/Harris (@JAHarps) January 25, 2021
.@michelleinbklyn is singing my favorite song here. https://t.co/JtlI5ApIZg
— Anthony Michael Kreis (@AnthonyMKreis) January 29, 2021
Bill Gates Warns the "Next Pandemic" is Coming After Covid-19 - and why Preparing is a “Bargain”
Our *full* interview for the new Summit Series is out now:https://t.co/CAUVlnm3zW
— Ari Melber (@AriMelber) January 28, 2021
John Cowan, Greene's #GA14 GOP primary opponent, had conversations with minority leader McCarthy and House GOP whip Scalise-both men acknowledged Greene was a serious problem.
"I mean, at some point, you have to say, 'No shoes, no shirt, no service.'" https://t.co/Ggy2JnnqAt
— Amee Vanderpool (@girlsreallyrule) January 29, 2021
We clearly need stricter requirements for PUBLIC SERVANTS.
SHE NAILED IT👇🏽👇🏽👇🏽 pic.twitter.com/2CG9WzBo4y
— Christopher 🇺🇸 Proud Dem (@cwebbonline) January 29, 2021
The single most consequential question in US politics right now may be whether Democrats are prepared to accept and act upon the full implications of the GOP's ongoing radicalization:https://t.co/9egemSj1we
— Greg Sargent (@ThePlumLineGS) January 29, 2021
Man charged with possessing pipe bombs and guns may have targeted Newsom, authorities say https://t.co/bTOHd48nv6 via @abc7
— Suburban Guerrilla Ω (@SusieMadrak) January 29, 2021
After the election, I sat down to look at how disinformation undermined US institutions & turned Americans against one another.
It's a long, winding read and a culmination of the work our team has been doing for the last 12 months (4 years?
). Enjoy it.https://t.co/xkLeyrPOkl
— Jane Lytvynenko (@JaneLytv) December 6, 2020
(sigh)
"Romney reintroduces bill banning abortion after 20 weeks of pregnancy" https://t.co/CG8BxKy8q9
— Barbara Smith (@nanaslugdiva) January 29, 2021
Psaki on why she won't talk about Marjorie Taylor Greene: "We don't want to elevate conspiracy theories further in the briefing room." pic.twitter.com/9U2AlENaOy
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 29, 2021
Democrats need to be as candid as Pelosi and as hard-working as Abrams. https://t.co/Mb6C5Mgz4f
— Jennifer 'America is Back' Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) January 29, 2021
This is who Republicans have put on the Education committee.@GOPLeader Kevin McCarthy thinks someone who speaks this way about children with disabilities should make decisions about special education policy. pic.twitter.com/Ecp1YW1iw4
— Kaivan Shroff (@KaivanShroff) January 29, 2021
Durbin, Graham to introduce DREAM Act legislation next week https://t.co/BM7LPQFqSJ pic.twitter.com/NGSasjZhX8
— The Hill (@thehill) January 29, 2021
GOP demands Biden work with them on relief bill they already swore to block
by @CahnEmily https://t.co/Ip2HfTPdEc
— The American Independent (@AmerIndependent) January 29, 2021
Every day it becomes clearer that Trump turned the Republican Party into paranoid, violent, authoritarian threat to democratic freedom, making it more important than ever to see through their coded rhetoric to the circular logic of their worldview. https://t.co/XFqEAeTr4P
— Will Wilkinson 🌐 (@willwilkinson) January 29, 2021
Man dressed as the Lone Ranger defends his right to the use N-word at Georgia county meeting https://t.co/siFrZ1Sywt
— Raw Story (@RawStory) January 29, 2021
Dr. Fauci backs CDC's school reopening plan: "We need to try and get the children back to school."https://t.co/kQcRI5lE9Q
— NBC News (@NBCNews) January 29, 2021
DEPT. OF FUNNY AND NICE THINGS
I needed this laugh pic.twitter.com/L1gec2h6ud
— ⚖️ Stellaa (Democrats United) (@stellaaaa) January 25, 2021
pick me up dad ! i'm your baby too !! pic.twitter.com/SOHDUZ91X4
— Humor And Animals (@humorandanimals) January 22, 2021
Interspecies football match of the day. pic.twitter.com/of2ukoqezF
— Dick King-Smith HQ (@DickKingSmith) January 22, 2021
Walking the dog I used to see this elderly couple dancing on the bridge. A week ago I saw him dancing alone and thought that was curious but didn't think much of it. Saw him again today and the realization finally hit me. She's gone but he still dances. And now I am ugly crying. pic.twitter.com/F9jzOQwE88
— Linda in PDX (@RellaPdx) January 28, 2021
When Oregon public health workers got stuck in a snowstorm while driving back from a vaccination site, they knew the doses they held would expire in six hours.
So they walked from car to car, with an ambulance crew on hand, to give the shots to drivers. https://t.co/VDN9sqcPya pic.twitter.com/EabztwJ08R
— The New York Times (@nytimes) January 29, 2021
my daughter asked why she can’t just quit school and i told her it’s against the law and they’ll put me in jail and my sweet sweet child looked me in the eye and said “i’ll visit you”
— CeciATL (@CeciATL) January 28, 2021
Berkeley No. 32 #abstractexpressionism #diebenkorn pic.twitter.com/JWATp6drKM
— Richard Diebenkorn (@DiebenkornArt) January 24, 2021
Another week without a major disaster! Be kind to each other and yes, WEAR TWO MASKS!