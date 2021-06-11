Friday News Dump: Another Weak Bipartisan Infrastructure Proposal, And Other News

Time is running out to get this done and Biden may feel pressure to take the deal. Which of course would start a major split in the Democratic party:
Bipartisan Senate group reaches tentative infrastructure deal, but skepticism prevails https://t.co/U6cwtpGQN6 via @nbcnews
— Steven Hudson (@itsstevenhudson) June 11, 2021
Al Gore lobbied Biden to not scale back climate plans in infrastructure dealhttps://t.co/utEAcpyAtB
— EVisioneering (@EVisioneer2020) June 11, 2021
Why let Republicans decide the size of an infrastructure bill when reconciliation is a perfectly legitimate process (used unapologetically by the GOP when they were in power) to do a bill that will actually make a difference? It’s not cheating to use the rules.
— Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) June 11, 2021
Breaking: Senate Finance Chair Ron Wyden tells me bipartisan negotiations have produced nothing acceptable to Democrats and it is time to do infrastructure bill in reconciliation.
— Lawrence O'Donnell (@Lawrence) June 10, 2021
Mitch McConnell says that his goal is to make sure that Joe Biden doesn't accomplish major legislation like the infrastructure bill so that Republicans can take back the Senate.
I believe him when he says that and so should you.
— Senator Mazie Hirono (@maziehirono) June 10, 2021
Hard to overstate how important it is that the infrastructure bill address climate as ambitiously as possible. We may not get another opportunity and time is not exactly on our side
— Ben Rhodes (@brhodes) June 10, 2021
*************************************
Mark Zuckerberg, by insiders' reports:
A) believes in the perfectability of man
B) struggles emotionally and intellectually with the burden of his immense responsibilities
C) eliminates all external competition and uses every available lever to maintain total control of FB https://t.co/7b97sg03wc
— Bill Hangley Jr (@HangleyJr) June 11, 2021
Trump's cringeworthy message is front and center on the Kremlin's propaganda networks. Russian state TV hosts, lawmakers and experts are grinning from ear to ear, like Cheshire cats. pic.twitter.com/hjVKrrvxww
— Julia Davis (@JuliaDavisNews) June 11, 2021
Rick Berman (yes, the sleaziest right-wing paid operative) is running anti-CRT front group with a bunch of fake twitter accounts. https://t.co/ptTcCmdgY9
— Kombiz Lavasany (@kombiz) June 11, 2021
In the fight for democracy, Democrats are being outmaneuvered - and time is against them | Via Salon https://t.co/iRbtsDcrD4
— SafetyPin-Daily (@SafetyPinDaily) June 11, 2021
LGBTQ country music star is not afraid to stand out https://t.co/gfSOZXWyCx
— Action News on 6abc (@6abc) June 11, 2021
According to the Department of Justice, Garland will speak Friday afternoon about concrete steps the department is taking to secure the right to vote for all Americans. https://t.co/4fXuKkslIU
— FOX 29 (@FOX29philly) June 11, 2021
Analysis: U.S. FDA faces mounting criticism over Alzheimer’s drug approval https://t.co/hvAOmLWjPo pic.twitter.com/jSR94UnP3R
— Reuters (@Reuters) June 11, 2021
2017 G7 vs. 2021 G7 pic.twitter.com/JG9ZuBi3ya
— The Recount (@therecount) June 11, 2021
Dan O’Conor has jumped into Lake Michigan every day for nearly a year, from the gloriously warm summertime to the punishingly frigid Chicago winter and back again. "I just wanted to block it all out, the pandemic and everything," he said. https://t.co/2WPbwjYtdC
— The New York Times (@nytimes) June 11, 2021
Biden's European pick-up line: I am not Trump https://t.co/6EtPQoloxm
— Margaret Talev (@margarettalev) June 11, 2021
Bill Barr could lose his law license over Trump DOJ spy scandal: Legal expert says ‘expect a lot of legal fallout’ https://t.co/RsGEfzl9Gf
— Republican Swine (@RepublicanSwine) June 11, 2021
Thanks to @craignewmark @rachaelray @ShaunDonovanNYC @twilio & others for helping make this work possible…WCK Direct is one example of how we can change the way families receive food assistance—and support local restaurants! https://t.co/Fxur5PatVN
— Please get vaccinated! Do it for the World please. (@chefjoseandres) June 11, 2021
G-7 world leaders are pledging to share 1 billion coronavirus vaccines with lower income countries struggling to control the spread of the virus. https://t.co/mfyC02llzC
— NPR Politics (@nprpolitics) June 11, 2021
More than 100 student groups from across the country are urging giant corporations to stop funneling money to the right-wing, anti-climate lobbyists at the @USChamber. Those giant corporations should listen to them. #ChangeTheChamber https://t.co/hipuR3uB50
— Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) June 11, 2021
“If democracy were in jeopardy, I would want to protect it,” Feinstein said Wednesday. “But I don’t see it being in jeopardy right now.” Vision check? https://t.co/cHdo48w6KB
— Joan Walsh (@joanwalsh) June 11, 2021
Really can’t remember when I had more fun writing a piece. Learn the signs of Elevated Stupidity so we can banish it forever by making fun of it. Thanks @esquire @msebastian https://t.co/J5M0Jk7EbR
— Dave Holmes (@DaveHolmes) June 11, 2021
Please AMPLIFY this:
Black Lives Matter Protesters Were Overwhelmingly Peaceful, Our Research Finds | Radcliffe Institute for Advanced Study at Harvard University https://t.co/Td1qXGqchZ
— Sherrilyn Ifill (@Sifill_LDF) June 10, 2021
"We might not all agree on whether Black votes should be counted, but we in the White Folks Problem Solvers Caucus never let the basic human rights and dignity of nonwhites get in the way of making a deal!"
— Elie Mystal (@ElieNYC) June 11, 2021
this pic.twitter.com/KXWLRVwQIl
— laurie rosenbaum artist (@LaurieDefender) June 10, 2021
Trump-inspired death threats are terrorizing election workers https://t.co/xsyuOKHtTw
— Jill Colvin (@colvinj) June 11, 2021
Ron Johnson better talk to Putin about a retirement villa on the Russian coast, because this sort of talk could signal the end of his time in the Senate. https://t.co/Cfg3KrJDVY via @politicususa
— Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) June 11, 2021
"This new update makes it always seem as though you have borrowed someone else’s phone to listen to a podcast on it." I wrote about Apple's bad podcast app. https://t.co/o5xnCJ5nqF
— Joe Berkowitz (@JoeBerkowitz) June 11, 2021
News: Study shows how taking short breaks may help our brains learn new skills https://t.co/jhz2XNigBu
— NIH (@NIH) June 8, 2021
#DadsForGunSafety so that you can experience the love, pride and joy of your living child getting a high school diploma instead of accepting a “shadow box” in her memory. #orangeribbonsforJaime pic.twitter.com/8065wBJjtv
— Abbie Guttenberg Youkilis, MD MPP (@AbbieYoukilis) June 9, 2021
Chicago faculty organized a dissertation defense for graduate student killed in shooting https://t.co/e02vSqLAaQ
— Barbara Smith (@nanaslugdiva) June 9, 2021
Dear @SenatorSinema / @kyrstensinema
I made a NEW video all about YOU.
It's called #TheRealKyrstenSinema
PS: This isn't even the appetizer. pic.twitter.com/c1Dlw5ZcAA
— Don Winslow (@donwinslow) June 7, 2021
DEPT. OF FEELING GROOVY
Awwww 🥺it’s the knowing it’s nap time when the blankets come out pic.twitter.com/aYN5NW03ti
— k (@yeaherKaShareus) June 5, 2021
ALL CAPS NBA PSA: THE NETS ARE TOO GOOD
FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/IaJAueWgk0 pic.twitter.com/pllG5Hi2hC
— jason c. (@netw3rk) June 11, 2021
Brave little dog.. 😅 pic.twitter.com/q3pLbuXXs9
— Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden_) June 10, 2021
ALwAys need baby goats!! pic.twitter.com/LR1pqPx3EK
— Mary Johnson (@MaryJoh14572825) June 8, 2021
WARNING:⚠️ Video of a vicious dog attack on a cat. 😏😜 pic.twitter.com/YVyWCY8QlT
— Fred Schultz (@fred035schultz) June 7, 2021
The old yawn and stretch pic.twitter.com/AOlxLEuhe4
— Eric Alper 🎧 (@ThatEricAlper) June 7, 2021
Max has heavy hands… pic.twitter.com/wn6qGl7ABn
— Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) June 6, 2021
Haha, have a relaxing sunday afternoon everyone👋
Liam Gallagher Vs Cute Kids https://t.co/IcES3pRwbr via @YouTube
— a dinosaur (@feedforsoul) June 6, 2021
i live for cute adorable kids on tiktok TRULY THE BEST CONTENT EVER pic.twitter.com/tPgwjaZIj1
— ubechz (@ubechz) June 6, 2021
Here's a powerful song I first heard in 1971 and loved it. I just found out singer/writer/sax player Jim Pepper got it from his grandfather Ralph Pepper, a ceremonial leader of the Kaw Tribe in Oklahoma. It's a peyote chant, and it still gives me goosebumps.
Have a great weekend!