Friday News Dump: Biden Wins Arizona Again, And Other News

You'll never guess what happened last night! Joe Biden was declared the winner in Arizona again and received their 11 electoral votes (just like he did last week when Fox News declared him the winner, but whatever).
Breaking News: Joe Biden won Arizona, holding a narrow lead there after over a week of counting. The state hadn’t voted for a Democrat for president since 1996. https://t.co/2nfcG8jFnU
— The New York Times (@nytimes) November 13, 2020
Biden is now up to 50.8% of the popular vote, topping Reagan’s 50.7% in 1980. This is the highest percentage for a challenger since FDR in 1932 pic.twitter.com/pRDpuxaSwZ
— 4 Seasons Total Landscaper (@markgongloff) November 10, 2020
Now that Arizona and Nevada have finally been called for Biden pic.twitter.com/Za974pA9SS
— Nathan McDermott (@natemcdermott) November 13, 2020
With Biden's win Arizona, he's now flipped four states Trump won in 2016.
According to CNN's numbers, of the two states remaining, Biden is leading Trump by 14,149 votes (or 0.3%) in Georgia while Trump is leading Biden by 71,399 votes (or 1.3%) in North Carolina. pic.twitter.com/D64jWeACnr
— Nathan McDermott (@natemcdermott) November 13, 2020
- What’s especially striking is the scope of Biden’s win as a challenger to a sitting president. Already surpassed Reagan’s 1980 % in the race with Carter, Biden’s gets a higher % of the vote than any rival to an incumbent since FDR upended Hoover in 1932. https://t.co/9J4P84u9E9
— Halvor Ravn Holøyen🇵🇸 (@Cuervo3) November 12, 2020
Here's the KFile supercut we just aired of Trump campaign and White House officials attacking Democrats as "sore losers" "cry babies," trying "delegitimize" Trump through "unsubstantiated" recounts that are "based on no evidence" in 2016. pic.twitter.com/eZUhHalIfZ
— andrew kaczynski🤔 (@KFILE) November 12, 2020
THREAD: With the clear projection of AZ for Biden last night, it's time for the media—and nation's leaders—to dramatically change their tone about Trump's refusal to accept Biden as the president-elect. This isn't him being in denial anymore; he's hoping to overturn an election.
— Garrett M. Graff (@vermontgmg) November 13, 2020
New: Philadelphia just reported 4.4k newly counted ballots...
Biden 4,056 (91%)
Trump 342 (8%)
Biden's statewide PA lead just surpassed 60k.
— Dave Wasserman (@Redistrict) November 13, 2020
Maria Paiz, a nurse in New Mexico, describes leading a team that has treated coronavirus patients for 8 months: “It’s been very difficult ... I don’t know how this is going to affect everyone’s mental health years down the line.” pic.twitter.com/YipruVglt4
— MSNBC (@MSNBC) November 13, 2020
Many have become numb to pandemic statistics
Healthcare workers, though, must face the reality that there are now MORE PATIENTS HOSPITALIZED THAN AT ANY TIME in 2020, 40% more than 2 weeks ago
Some are working 36 hrs straight
The 3rd wave may break ushttps://t.co/SiyTPKOkBJ
— C. Michael Gibson MD (@CMichaelGibson) November 13, 2020
If Republican governors don't want to follow basic federal health guidelines in the midst of a deadly pandemic, fine. Then let's ban the residents of those states from traveling to other states.https://t.co/z8tjv3XXv8
— Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) November 13, 2020
Boy Scouts cancel Saturday's door-to-door visits for 'Scouting For Food' because of pandemic https://t.co/qWbU8qDPR2
— St. Louis Post-Dispatch (@stltoday) November 13, 2020
Rand Paul: COVID-19 survivors should "throw away their masks, go to restaurants, live again" https://t.co/hiL2n4grYY pic.twitter.com/KXGaXMVxyf
— The Hill (@thehill) November 13, 2020
When you look around the world & see America leading world in Covid deaths, losing a trade war with China, more Americans out of work than any Nov in history, remember that Trump filled government with the cast-offs, freaks, failures & nuts no one else would let near power. https://t.co/D77jhzTtaZ
— stuart stevens (@stuartpstevens) November 13, 2020
We’re past the point of no return on global warming, scientists warn. https://t.co/dbNnGtvAfu
— OneZero (@ozm) November 12, 2020
As Trump wrestles with defeat, pardons loom for allies -- and himself - CNNPolitics https://t.co/QggmTIu3cz
— Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) November 13, 2020
Jonathan Turley falsely claims Dominion voting machines in Michigan switched "thousands" of Trump votes to Biden votes. Dominion machines were only used in one MI county that had problems, all of which were human error, and none of which affected results. https://t.co/qXLuifcfM6 pic.twitter.com/Xz7A6O5Ct9
— Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) November 13, 2020
There's a renewed push to get Chad Wolf confirmed as Homeland Security secretary — a position in which he's been serving in an acting capacity for a year — before Inauguration Day, according to two sources familiar with the discussions. https://t.co/00OB23w28F
— CNN (@CNN) November 13, 2020
An international team of political scientists has quantified the GOP's slide towards authoritarianism. Hard to tell if the shift began in the late 90s or the mid-00s.https://t.co/MlMeLfg9n2 pic.twitter.com/bHuQtZTeoQ
— Noah Smith 🐇 (@Noahpinion) November 12, 2020
Laziest man in America https://t.co/X8HwINxEKA
— Ron Fournier (@ron_fournier) November 13, 2020
Oh?? So what you’re saying is that police do know how to disable an intoxicated and deranged man trying to escape from them while endangering others around him and posing a life threatening risk... without shooting and killing him? https://t.co/HpIgf6j6BA
— Ayman Mohyeldin (@AymanM) November 12, 2020
NEW: @AOC told me Biden's new chief of staff @RonaldKlain is a "unifying pick" and someone willing to be a "listener." https://t.co/F2E0GMR47k
— Hunter Walker (@hunterw) November 13, 2020
Senator Elect Tommy Tuberville from Alabama believes that WW2 was fought to free Europe from socialism. pic.twitter.com/pUaYhfXCxy
— Jason Stanley (@jasonintrator) November 13, 2020
Democratic Senate candidate Raphael Warnock was arrested in 2002 for obstructing justice because... he insisted minors have a lawyer or a parent present when being questioned by police.
Investigators later apologized.https://t.co/q8qr0e1Mm7
— Chris McDaniel (@csmcdaniel) November 12, 2020
ICYMI: Florida Democrats tell DeSantis to rescind job offer to COVID conspiracy theorist. The governor's spokesman's reaction? “No comment. That will be my response in perpetuity." https://t.co/i44D5gwoKS w/ @conarck
— Nicholas Nehamas 🏝 (@NickNehamas) November 13, 2020
Top contender for Biden Defense chief would be historic pick https://t.co/VY5m5xICpV pic.twitter.com/773ANf3Y8O
— The Hill (@thehill) November 13, 2020
This is the only good coup-related thing I've read and I demand a similar @pareene blog about the second-biggest topic in the country right now: meat responsehttps://t.co/Zp9bEq9n58 pic.twitter.com/dA0r8x0J0G
— Veronica de Souza (@HeyVeronica) November 13, 2020
Today's Headlines: Biden's pandemic-economy game plan https://t.co/PMIW7JaU08
— Los Angeles Times (@latimes) November 13, 2020
kayleigh mcenany, prop comic. these are 4 completely different media appearances from the last 2 days with her fake "affidavits" claiming the election was stolen.
it wasn't. trump lost. biden won. pic.twitter.com/vDYgDBI1bF
— Oliver Willis (@owillis) November 13, 2020
"I will not be voting for Nancy Pelosi" -- @RepSlotkin https://t.co/sDwua5Lro1
— Bill Scher (@billscher) November 13, 2020
Ron Johnson, chair of Senate Homeland Security, to pool on Biden Intel briefings
"In general, from what I've seen, intelligence briefings are really not worth a whole hell of a lot."
Q - What do you mean?
Johnson: "Based on what we see in the SCIF, they don't have much value."
— Michael McAuliff (@mmcauliff) November 12, 2020
DEPT. OF 'I WAS SO HAPPY LAST WEEK, WHAT HAPPENED?'
'
There, there!
I can only hope that one day I’ll be as calm as this pic.twitter.com/wMqBuCBIBl
— CAPYBARA MAN (@CAPYBARA_MAN) November 10, 2020
this dog looks so proud of himself pic.twitter.com/sZNEUthnAd
— Humor And Animals (@humorandanimals) November 12, 2020
This is the Twitter content I’m here for... pic.twitter.com/nrNVuvnGbc
— Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) November 11, 2020
if i move slowly, maybe he won't see me
(jukin copyright management) pic.twitter.com/OTtkoMsvqz
— Humor And Animals (@humorandanimals) November 5, 2020
Nothing to see here. Just a lil bunny having a snack snack pic.twitter.com/JwX8sGNT4i
— Nature and Animals (@_NatureAnimals) November 12, 2020
For 15 years Sweden thought Russian submarines were invading its waters, but it turned out to be fish farts.
(Thread, sources here: https://t.co/j1NL7Tnqvt) pic.twitter.com/kWELtQkq08
— James Felton (@JimMFelton) November 13, 2020
Finally, this one's for the outgoing tenant of the Oval Office: