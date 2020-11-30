Arizona Certifies Election Results, Cementing Joe Biden And Mark Kelly's Victory

While Rudy Giuliani and Jenna Ellis were holding a sham fact-finding "integrity" hearing in Arizona to uncover some mythical voter fraud, Arizona officials adhered to their state's election laws and certified that Joe Biden receives all 11 electoral votes.

However, every Board of Supervisors in all 15 counties had certified tallies ahead of Monday, allowing the state to finalize its results, AZ Republic affirmed.

Arizona officials certified the results of the state’s election on Monday, confirming Democratic President-elect Joe Biden’s victory in the state and clearing the way for Mark Kelly to take his seat in the U.S. Senate this week. Secretary of State Katie Hobbs touted high turnout despite the election unfolding in the middle of a pandemic.

Outside of the sham Giuliani carnival, the fanatical StoptheSteal nut jobs held a rally outside, claiming there will be massive worker strikes to protest the election results.

Meanwhile, Rudy was pontificating on the debunked Dominion conspiracy theory.

Check out the psychos: