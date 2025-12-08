Mike’s Blog Round-Up

On this day in 1861 visionary film director Georges Méliès was born. Méliès made early film science fiction accessible to audiences and his theatrical take on A Trip To The Moon (1902 ... and your video of the day!) is studied for its style and subtle brilliance by film schools around the world even today.

Attention space nerds! Geminid meteor shower 2025 peaks next week. Here's what you need to know about this year's best meteor shower.

Round Up by driftglass of the Professional Left Podcast and Science Fiction University

