Michigan Board Of Canvassers Certifies Biden As The Winner

Let's give the honor of declaring the winner to the man who has been working tirelessly to make sure every vote is counted and every state is held accountable for making sure their voters are heard: Marc Elias.

???BREAKING: Michigan Board of Canvassers votes to certify election results. Michigan is DONE.



BIden wins! — Marc E. Elias (@marceelias) November 23, 2020

That's right. Michigan's 16 electoral votes are officially Joe Biden's, just like Georgia's are. Pennsylvania is supposed to certify their results today too, but Trump has appealed the District Court's ruling to the Third Circuit because reasons.

The hearing before the certification was a contentious, angry sight to behold. Local city and county officials had some strong words for board member Norman Shinkle, who was the lone holdout in an otherwise unanimous certification. (see video above).

The final vote was 3 for certification and one abstention (Shinkle).

Of course, it goes without saying that this was basically all theater. Joe Biden won Michigan by more than 150,000 votes and no audit or other mechanism for disenfranchising all the Black voters in Detroit was ever going to fly. What an enormous waste of time and resources.

Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson tweeted:

Democracy has prevailed.



Today’s vote of the State Board of Canvassers’ to certify Michigan’s November election confirms the truth: the election was fair and secure, and the results accurately reflect the will of the voters. (1/4) — Jocelyn Benson (@JocelynBenson) November 23, 2020

A record breaking 5.5 million Michigan citizens cast ballots in this election, more than ever before in our state’s history.



Their will is clear and unequivocal. (2/4) — Jocelyn Benson (@JocelynBenson) November 23, 2020

Now we turn to the important work of implementing a statewide risk limiting audit & local procedural audits to affirm the integrity of the vote & identify areas for improvement. We will continue working w lawmakers to strengthen our elections even more in the months ahead. (3/4) — Jocelyn Benson (@JocelynBenson) November 23, 2020