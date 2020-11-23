Politics
Michigan Board Of Canvassers Certifies Biden As The Winner

After hours of public comment and foot-dragging by the Republicans on the Board of Canvassers, the deed was done, cementing Joe Biden's win.
By Karoli Kuns

Let's give the honor of declaring the winner to the man who has been working tirelessly to make sure every vote is counted and every state is held accountable for making sure their voters are heard: Marc Elias.

That's right. Michigan's 16 electoral votes are officially Joe Biden's, just like Georgia's are. Pennsylvania is supposed to certify their results today too, but Trump has appealed the District Court's ruling to the Third Circuit because reasons.

The hearing before the certification was a contentious, angry sight to behold. Local city and county officials had some strong words for board member Norman Shinkle, who was the lone holdout in an otherwise unanimous certification. (see video above).

The final vote was 3 for certification and one abstention (Shinkle).

Of course, it goes without saying that this was basically all theater. Joe Biden won Michigan by more than 150,000 votes and no audit or other mechanism for disenfranchising all the Black voters in Detroit was ever going to fly. What an enormous waste of time and resources.

Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson tweeted:

