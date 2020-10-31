Joe Biden And Barack Obama Together Again In Flint, Michigan!

Are you fired up? Are you ready to go? Are you ready to heal the soul of our nation?

Rekindling the epic political bromance, Barack Obama warmed up the crowd for candidate Joe Biden in Flint Michigan. To start things off, Obama told each individual who shouted "I love you!" to him, "I love you right back!" and "I love you, too!" whether he was in the middle of a sentence or not. There was even the occasional, "Now, put that mask back on!" from the former 2-term president.

Stevie Wonder tracks blasted from the sound system between speakers, and the advance team had the Michigan vs. Michigan State game on the big screens while the cars were filling up the lot. These people know how to campaign.

Joe Biden doesn't show the slightest bit of campaign fatigue, and is as fired up as ever, ready to crush Trump and the GOP on Tuesday. Here are some of the highlights, via Twitter:

More smart advance from Biden camp ahead of Obama-Biden drive-in rally in Flint. Playing on big screens as the cars slowly file in: not campaign videos like usual, but Michigan vs. Michigan State pic.twitter.com/3aylZ9I6OP — Mike Memoli (@mikememoli) October 31, 2020

“I’ve earned a few nicknames in 2020 but Big Gretch is my favorite” — @gretchenwhitmer ahead of Obama and Biden in Flint pic.twitter.com/MsiVVVNZzQ — Mike Memoli (@mikememoli) October 31, 2020

President Obama kicks off his first joint rally with Joe Biden this cycle in Flint, MI. “Happy Halloween,” he says, “I like your masks.” pic.twitter.com/mzsZM2vRFS — Sarah Mucha (@sarahmucha) October 31, 2020

Super strong appearance by Barack Obama lacing into Trump like no other. Biden was there for it. When Barack Obama talked about Trump as a child maybe upset about the attendance at his birthday party it was a savage burn. That will get under the thin skin. https://t.co/d7mgmXKH0v — Barbara Malmet (@B52Malmet) October 31, 2020

Former President Barack Obama wraps up and passes the mic to Joe Biden here in Flint, MI. pic.twitter.com/kKdymvBCPS — Sarah Mucha (@sarahmucha) October 31, 2020

AMERICA 👉🏾Get use to seeing this Face, Joe Biden. Here Biden steps in after Obama at Flint Michigan drive by rally. He Toots horn of previous and cracks the "patch in jean " joke.Also, he wants AMERICANS to send"the good people back to positions of power!#BidenHarris2020 🇱🇷 pic.twitter.com/4Siyyh9TnB — ImageDivaMillicent Ola Blast (@BlastImage) October 31, 2020