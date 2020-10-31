Politics
Joe Biden And Barack Obama Together Again In Flint, Michigan!

The Dynamic Duo return! Obama and Biden visited Flint, Michigan rekindling the political bromance for the ages.
By Aliza Worthington

Are you fired up? Are you ready to go? Are you ready to heal the soul of our nation?

Rekindling the epic political bromance, Barack Obama warmed up the crowd for candidate Joe Biden in Flint Michigan. To start things off, Obama told each individual who shouted "I love you!" to him, "I love you right back!" and "I love you, too!" whether he was in the middle of a sentence or not. There was even the occasional, "Now, put that mask back on!" from the former 2-term president.

Stevie Wonder tracks blasted from the sound system between speakers, and the advance team had the Michigan vs. Michigan State game on the big screens while the cars were filling up the lot. These people know how to campaign.

Joe Biden doesn't show the slightest bit of campaign fatigue, and is as fired up as ever, ready to crush Trump and the GOP on Tuesday. Here are some of the highlights, via Twitter:

