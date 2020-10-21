Pres. Barack Obama Rips Trump Hard At Philadelphia Rally For Joe Biden

Former president Barack Obama held a drive-in car rally for Joe Biden this evening at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, PA. This is the first in-person campaign event Pres. Obama will hold on behalf of Biden, and he is starting off his tour emphasizing the importance of the Black vote.

According to CBS:

He will speak at a drive-in car rally for his former vice president at a sports arena in Philadelphia and encourage attendees to make plans to vote early, according to the Biden campaign.

Mr. Obama has previously held virtual campaign events, but has not yet appeared in person. The event on Wednesday will also be livestreamed on the Biden campaign website.

As David Plouffe noted on MSNBC, maybe something good will finally happen at Citizens Bank Park! LOL — watch with us.

UPDATE: (Karoli)

Watch the speech in the video above. The whole thing. Obama was on fire. Four years of anger and pent-up frustration at the Orange Incompetent spilled in eloquent, Obama-like form in Philly and it was magnificent.

I tried to live-tweet here, if you want to read my efforts to capture some of the main moments:

Who needs to hear @BarackObama at a car rally for @JoeBiden ????? ME ME ME



You too?https://t.co/rxxtovxYNg — Karoli #BidenHarris2020 (@Karoli) October 21, 2020

Here are some other reactions:

As someone who talks in front of groups of people, I cannot tell you how amazingly well Pres Obama is overcoming the weirdness of talking to a parking lot full of cars. — Andy Richter (@AndyRichter) October 21, 2020

I'm going to remember this as @BarackObama's "Who Does That" speech. :) — Elie Mystal (@ElieNYC) October 21, 2020

This Obama fellow delivers a heck of a speech — Jennifer 'Vote Early' Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) October 21, 2020

Barack is using Donald as a handi-wipe. — Oliver Griswold (@originalgriz) October 21, 2020

They say this cat Barack is a bad motherfuc... — Charles P. Pierce (@CharlesPPierce) October 21, 2020

My father told me in the last week of his life this past year; live your life as to have Obama give your eulogy and Trump not getting invited to your funeral. https://t.co/MEMLCvIovh — YS (@NYinLA2121) October 21, 2020

And this is absolutely what happened: