Pres. Barack Obama Rips Trump Hard At Philadelphia Rally For Joe Biden

Former president Barack Obama held a drive-in car rally for Joe Biden this evening at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, PA. This is the first in-person campaign event Pres. Obama will hold on behalf of Biden, and he is starting off his tour emphasizing the importance of the Black vote.
According to CBS:
He will speak at a drive-in car rally for his former vice president at a sports arena in Philadelphia and encourage attendees to make plans to vote early, according to the Biden campaign.
...
Mr. Obama has previously held virtual campaign events, but has not yet appeared in person. The event on Wednesday will also be livestreamed on the Biden campaign website.
As David Plouffe noted on MSNBC, maybe something good will finally happen at Citizens Bank Park! LOL — watch with us.
UPDATE: (Karoli)
Watch the speech in the video above. The whole thing. Obama was on fire. Four years of anger and pent-up frustration at the Orange Incompetent spilled in eloquent, Obama-like form in Philly and it was magnificent.
I tried to live-tweet here, if you want to read my efforts to capture some of the main moments:
Here are some other reactions:
And this is absolutely what happened: