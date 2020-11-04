Joe Biden Wins Michigan And Inches Closer To Wrapping Up His Electoral Victory

Wolf Blitzer announced that CNN called Michigan for Joe Biden, giving him 16 more electoral votes for a total of 253. Votes are still being counted in the state, with GOP thugs doing all they can to disrupt the official count, in a Brooks Brothers Riot 2.0.

They haven't succeeded, thankfully, and perhaps we have actually learned a teensy bit from 2000 about these dirty tricks. But continue to try, they do, and the vote-counters faithfully, ethically, and legally continue to do their jobs.

CBS News projects Biden has won Michigan, which @NikolenDC says is “extremely significant”: “It certainly points the former Vice President much closer to that 270 threshold and gives him a little big of wiggle room to try to get to that magic number” https://t.co/vvXIlSKRRQ pic.twitter.com/r9rlACAAim — CBS News (@CBSNews) November 4, 2020

Joe Biden is declared the winner of the key swing states of Michigan and Wisconsin, two states that President Trump won four years ago https://t.co/tSNOgoIkBt — NYT Politics (@nytpolitics) November 4, 2020

And there's this bit of deliciousness:

Fox News has Biden at 264, six away from victory, while many other outlets are at 253. So this means if enough NV results come in tonight, Fox News could conceivably be the first outlet to call the election for Biden—and do it during Hannity’s or Ingraham's show. pic.twitter.com/5EW8hwGhiI — Andrew Kirell (@AndrewKirell) November 4, 2020

Here's a preview of what a return to sanity will feel like. Joe Biden addressing the nation earlier this afternoon:

Joe Biden's Remarks 11/4/2020