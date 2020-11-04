Politics
Joe Biden Wins Michigan And Inches Closer To Wrapping Up His Electoral Victory

Wolf Blitzer announced that CNN called Michigan for Joe Biden, giving him 16 more electoral votes for a total of 253.
By Aliza Worthington
Wolf Blitzer announced that CNN called Michigan for Joe Biden, giving him 16 more electoral votes for a total of 253. Votes are still being counted in the state, with GOP thugs doing all they can to disrupt the official count, in a Brooks Brothers Riot 2.0.

They haven't succeeded, thankfully, and perhaps we have actually learned a teensy bit from 2000 about these dirty tricks. But continue to try, they do, and the vote-counters faithfully, ethically, and legally continue to do their jobs.

And there's this bit of deliciousness:

Here's a preview of what a return to sanity will feel like. Joe Biden addressing the nation earlier this afternoon:

Joe Biden's Remarks 11/4/2020

