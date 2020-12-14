Politics
Read time: 2 minutes
comments

Joe Biden Addresses The Nation After Electoral College Vote

President-elect Joe Biden is expected to call for a unified fight to defeat the coronavirus pandemic and move forward as a united nation.
By Karoli Kuns

In a televised address to the nation, President-elect Joe Biden is expected to call for a unified fight to defeat the coronavirus pandemic and move forward in unity after the Electoral College confirmed his and Kamala Harris' election. Here's California putting Biden over the top:

According to the transition, Biden will call for people to live up to the principles of democracy, while calling out the current efforts to rip it out from under us and install an autocrat. Here is one excerpt released in advance:

If anyone didn’t know it before, we know it now. What beats deep in the hearts of the American people is this: Democracy.

The right to be heard. To have your vote counted. To choose the leaders of this nation. To govern ourselves.

In America, politicians don’t take power — the people grant it to them.

The flame of democracy was lit in this nation a long time ago. And we now know that nothing — not even a pandemic —or an abuse of power — can extinguish that flame.

And a promise to move on and unify to defeat the deadly pandemic and bolster the economy before it all collapses.

In this battle for the soul of America, democracy prevailed.

We the People voted. Faith in our institutions held. The integrity of our elections remains intact.

And so, now it is time to turn the page. To unite. To heal.

As I said through this campaign, I will be a president for all Americans. I will work just as hard for those of you who didn’t vote for me, as I will for those who did.

There is urgent work in front of all of us. Getting the pandemic under control to getting the nation vaccinated against this virus. Delivering immediate economic help so badly needed by so many Americans who are hurting today — and then building our economy back better than ever.

Watch with us and leave your thoughts in the comments. His remarks are expected to begin at 7:30 pm EST/4:30 PM Pacific. They may not start right on time but hang with us until they start.

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $20 for 2020? Please consider a one time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare, or consider subscribing for an ad-free experience. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team