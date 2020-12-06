Sorry Kellyanne, But Biden Has Already Prevailed

Sorry, Kellyanne, this isn't good enough:

Kellyanne Conway said President Donald Trump has “the right” to exhaust his legal challenges, but acknowledged that Joe Biden appears headed to the White House as the next president of the United States. “The president wants to exhaust all of his legal avenues, as he has made clear many times. His team is doing that, and that is his right,” Conway said in an interview with The 19th’s Washington correspondent, Amanda Becker, that aired Friday. “If you look at the vote totals in the Electoral College tally, it looks like Joe Biden and Kamala Harris will prevail. I assume the electors will certify that and it will be official. We, as a nation, will move forward, because we always do.”

No, it's not true that Biden will prevail. Biden has prevailed. He won. California certified its election results yesterday, which gives Biden more than the 270 electoral votes he needs to become president -- and even before that, come on, it's California. Does anyone seriously dispute that Biden won there?

Trump lost court cases in six states yesterday. His team's claim that Biden votes were pulled out of a suitcase in Georgia has been shot down by local officials, news organizations, fact-checking groups, and even Erick Erickson.

It's over. If you want to impress me with how reality-based you are, talk about Biden's win as something that's already happened. The votes of the Electoral College electors on December 14 will be a formality.

But no -- only 25 of the 249 Republicans in Congress have acknowledged that Biden is the winner, according to The Washington Post. Only 30 now say that they'll accept Biden's win as legitimate following the Electoral College vote (though all but 2 of the Republicans who won't say yes were too cowardly to respond one way or another).

They need to be asked again after the December 14 vote. I think the numbers will go up -- but not by much. Which means, as I told you a couple of days ago, we're going to have conspiracy theater on January 6, when Congress opens the ballots and ratifies Biden's win. Biden will be declared the winner, but the only reason I'm sure of that is that the House is securely in Democratic hands, and you need both houses of Congress to reject a state's electors. If the Republicans had won both houses, I can't say for certain who'd be the next president.

And in fact, many MAGA folks argue in all seriousness that Trump won California (a state he lost by 5 million votes).

Republicans picked up a lot of seats in California so it only made sense that Trump won California as well. — Kristin (@Trev13_kristin) December 3, 2020

I just heard 1.7 million votes in California most likely fake. Hope its true Probally a lot more. — RONALD Hafer Patriot. (@ronald_59) December 2, 2020

Trump won Georgia.

Trump won North Carolina.

Trump won Pennsylvania.

Trump won Wisconsin.

Trump won Michigan.

Trump won Arizona.

Trump won Nevada.

Trump won Minnesota.

Trump won California.



Trump won. — Robg🔥🔥🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🐣🍎🧱🏋️👑🇺🇸 (@reubing) November 27, 2020

Trump won California in a landslide https://t.co/IoG7eVS9tG — ❌Dr. Alex Karman❌ (@karmaal2010) December 3, 2020

Look, I understand that these folks hate non-White people and assume that every Black vote is cast in a city run by a corrupt political machine, while every Hispanic vote (at least the ones for Democrats) is cast by an undocumented immigrant. I realize that's how these people think.

But at the same time, they complain about how much we hate Donald Trump. They piss and moan about the volume of hatred for Trump that they see in America.

So why don't they believe that any of that anger against Trump translated into legitimate votes? What do they think -- we hate him, but we didn't vote against him? Our all-consuming hatred led us to fake millions of votes but not cast any real ones?

I guess they just think none of us are citizens -- even the White Trump haters. So none of our votes should count.

Posted with permission from No More Mr. Nice Blog