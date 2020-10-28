Trump Campaign Already Has Facebook Ad Declaring Victory

Trump's ad looks and sounds more like a parody than a real ad.

Though Election Day is a week away, President Donald Trump’s campaign appears to have a victory ad ready to go on Facebook.

A video in the ad shows the president’s face superimposed on a sun, with a voiceover pulled from various sources. “It’s morning in America. Donald J. Trump is still president of the United States,” the video says. Flowers rise from the ground and open to faces, who scream, “NOOOO!” as the smiling president, now also a hummingbird, flits around.

Trump’s campaign, which also has ads that boast about GDP figures that haven’t been released yet and others that implore people to “vote today” with graphics reading “Election Day is Today,” appear to be its way of working within Facebook’s rules for political advertising leading up to the election.

Facebook said hours after publication of this story that it would be taking down the “vote today” ads. “As we made clear in our public communications and directly to campaigns, we prohibit ads that say ‘Vote Today’ without additional context or clarity,” the company said in a statement.

A company spokeswoman also said the “President Trump is STILL your President” ads were allowed, since regardless of the election outcome, the president will continue in his role until January 20.