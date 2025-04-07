Trump Gives Tepid Response To Russia's Continued Ukraine Bombing

Asked how the peace talks are going with Russia, Trump offered a mewling response.

Russia is continuing to bomb Ukraine because of course they are. Who's gonna stop them, the syphilitic Putin asset in the White House? He's literally on his way to a baseball game.

REPORTER: Sir, when are the next set of talks with Russia and who will participate and where are we in terms of making progress, in terms of peace? TRUMP: We're talking to Russia. We'd like them to stop. I don't like the bombing. The bombing goes on and on, and every week people, thousands of young people, are being killed, and it's a horrible thing that should have never started, would have never started if I were president, 100%.

After ushering in a global financial collapse, Trump continues to say Russia would never have attacked Ukraine if he had won in 2020. That's a lie, of course.

What we do know is that the US would have forced Ukraine to surrender by now by refusing to offer financial assistance to stop Russia's aggression.

The press refuses to hold Demented Donald accountable for anything he said in the past and what he's doing in the present.

He continually said he would have ended the war on day one if elected. The idea that Trump is keeping Ukraine out of the peace talks, if there are actual peace talks occurring, shows how ridiculous this man is.

The madness of King Trump was on display when he didn't include Russia in his insane tariff plans.