Fox Flack Pretends Dems Will Pay A Price For Opposing Trump's Madness

Fox Business Network's Liz Peek doesn't want anyone making trouble for the Mad King and his tariffs.

As host Maria Bartiromo reported on the bad news as they braced for another horrible day on Wall Street, Rupert Murdoch flack Liz Peek basically warned Congress and the Supreme Court not to do their jobs because it might undermine these illegal moves by Trump, and then made the ridiculous statement that Democrats might be the ones to pay a political price if they dared to oppose him as well.

BARTIROMO: You know what they're also questioning, Liz. They're questioning whether or not the tariffs are legal the way that Trump is doing it.

You know, he's using the IEEPA, that is the International Emergency Economic Power Act. This is an IEEP Act that gives him the authority to regulate economic transactions and respond to national security issues.

Here's what Piper Sandler writes this morning. "The more likely source of good news could happen on the legal front. We believe Trump's use of IEEPA to impose tariffs is illegal and will eventually be reversed by the Supreme Court. It's possible that tariffs could be blocked by the courts, potentially within a few weeks or months, but both the timing and outcome is impossible to predict. If the tariffs are put on hold, Trump could. And likely would use other legal authority to restore the most."

So bottom line, get ready and prepare to get whipsawed by this market in the coming days, Liz.

PEEK: Yeah, I am very uncomfortable with the idea that lawsuits are going to make the situation better, Maria. I think any, by the way, Senator Grassley has co-sponsored a bill trying to take tariff authority back to Congress.

I think that kind of wrangling just undermines this administration and makes an uncertain situation even more uncertain, so I would really hope that that doesn't happen.

Rather, I want to see one, to maybe five agreements reached this week with major trading nations, and it could start today with Israel, which would reduce tariffs.

I think that kind of makes the argument valid, that what President Trump is doing is for the betterment of America and working-class people.

And on that note, I think Democrats need to be very careful here because a lot of working-class Americans, including the UAW, have sensed that there is something favorable in the long-term outcome of tariffs for them.

And I think if Democrats really go at this with total negativity, they're going to pay a political price for that.