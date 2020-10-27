Politics
Trump Predicts Biden Will Be Assassinated Just Weeks Into His Presidency

If any other citizen spoke these words, they'd be rightly investigated and arrested by the FBI.
Campaigning at one of his Super-spreader Covidpalooza rallies in Lansing, Michigan, Donald Trump gleefully predicted that Joe Biden will be assassinated.

He deludes himself into thinking this is why there is so much talk of the 25th Amendment...because DEMOCRATS need to be prepared for when Biden is "shot" and Kamala Harris ascends to power.

TRUMP: That's why they're talking about the 25th Amendment, right? Three weeks. Three weeks in, Joe's shot! Let's go, Kamala, you ready? Most liberal person in the Senate. She makes Bernie Sanders look like a serious conservative.

Why isn't the Secret Service hauling his ass off the stage right then and there? David Corn rightly asks on Twitter, "What nut is going to interpret this as encouragement?"

After all, he is in the state wherein armed domestic terrorists plotted to kidnap and kill the Democratic (and democratically elected) governor, Gretchen Whitmer. We know Trump is inciting and endorsing violent, illegal uprising in the event he loses.

How is this not the next step? How can anyone brush this kind of talk off? And people in the crowd cackle and cheer.

