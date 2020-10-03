Another Plot To Assassinate Joe Biden Discovered By FBI - North Carolina Man In Custody Since May

We learned on Thursday that there was YET ANOTHER plot to assassinate Democratic nominee for president, Joe Biden. In May, Alexander Hillel Treisman was arrested in North Carolina after his unlocked van was found with a crapton (I believe that's the legal term) of weapons and bomb-making materials. Among his many plans for murder and rape, one included executing Joe Biden.

According to WBTV:

“Through the windows, KPD officers observed an AR-15 style rifle, a box for a Taurus .380 handgun, a cannister of the explosive material Tannerite, and a box of 5.56 caliber ammunition,” the order said, referencing testimony from a FBI agent who investigated the case as part of the Joint Terrorism Task Force.

[...]

The order said agents found child pornography on eight different electronic devices, along with other pictures and posts related to plans and ideas for possible terrorist acts, including the following:

[...] An iFunny meme posted by Defendant on April 15, 2020 with the caption “should I kill joe biden?”;

A timeline of internet searches conducted by Defendant between March and May 2020 seeking information about Joe Biden’s home address, state gun laws, rifle parts, and night vision goggles, along with actions taken by Defendant, including posting the above mentioned meme about killing Joe Biden, purchasing an AR-15 in New Hampshire, traveling to a Wendy’s within 4 miles of Joe Biden’s home, and writing a checklist note ending with “execute”

When I tell you this was perhaps the least disturbing thing on this psycho's list, I'm only half-joking.

Earlier this week, a Maryland man was arrested after the FBI discovered a plot to kidnap, sodomize, and murder Kamala Harris and Joe Biden — the terrorist's written plans were too graphic for local TV stations to read. A couple of weeks before that, the FBI thwarted a plot to kidnap and kill Michigan's Democratic Governor, Gretchen Whitmer, a plot we later learned also included Democratic Governor Ralph Northam of Virginia.

This is what Fox State Hate TV has wrought. This is what Donald Trump has wrought. This is what an education textbook industry based almost entirely in Texas has wrought. This is what a thoroughly anemic civics education and a desperate need for media literacy education has wrought. This is what systemic and openly sanctioned racism and sexism has wrought.

On Deadline White House, Nicolle Wallace spoke with Alex Wagner, who interviewed a bunch of these neo-Nazi terrorists for Showtime's The Circus. They were very clear about their plans and motives, violent and un-tethered from reality.

She also spoke to Elizabeth Neumann, who left the Trump administration and is now actively working against him and his goals. When asked what happens if the threats from these domestic terrorists are brought to the attention of the White House, her answer was chilling.

NEUMANN: It is been widely reported that he does not want to talk about anything to do with Russia. The trigger word. Same thing could be said for white supremacist or domestic terrorism, and unless, and this is a fairly recent development, unless you're talking about Antifa, in which case he thinks that is completely okay to talk about domestic terrorism in the context of left wing violence, which [...] the overwhelming majority runs 70% — is going to be in that white supremacist, right wing extremist, anti-government extremist category, that we did see an up tick of left wing violence. But it is relatively small compared to the much larger group of threat actors. [...] But they felt like we could not make any progress in the limited ways that we could if we talked about it in terms of "domestic terrorism." They advised we needed to talk about it in terms of "violence prevention." Which goes back to the — to the crux of the problem. He is the chief radicalizer. He is inciting people to violence. And then you have various platforms like Fox news, or like Russian disinformation that take that, and social media being the way it is, it just propagates, and it's created a very large segment of our society that believes a completely different set of facts. It is setting us up for a period of really high tension, and likely violence over the next two months. WALLACE: And Alex, you get right at that. You get right to the nut of, "What are you going to do after election day?" Did they say anything to you off camera? Do you think in their mind they have a threshold, "Well if Joe Biden wins 50 states, maybe we'll fight another day," or are they committed to taking to the streets if Trump is defeated? WAGNER: Well, they are entirely certain that Donald Trump is going to win in a landslide. Which is something you hear Trump say. Trump has not opened door up to this being a close election. So Biden wins a decisive victory, they will see that as the hard evidence of a rigged election and you heard it from Chris Hill, the leader of that militia, he's ready to take to the streets. Conversely, if Trump wins they are most assured that the Antifa left wing mobs are gonna be coming to a neighborhood near you so they are ready to be, as they said, in a defensive posture. But even the defensive posture sounds pretty darn aggressive, Nicolle. You know, I don't know if we are going to see, as they predict, an American civil War Two, but I do think that we could see specific local pockets of violence in and around the election because people have ginned up so fervently by the president of the United States.

My instinct is to mock these cosplaying Storm Troopers' stunted emotional and intellectual growth....until I remember they are grown-ups, have guns, and they are angry. Donald Trump knows it, and wants them on his side for when HE doesn't get HIS way, and THEY know it. But their pathetic reliance on threats of violence when they don't get their way makes them perfect army for Trump, who we know has always had a hard-on for Hitler.