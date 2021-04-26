Politics
Kudlow Warns About Biden's Evil Plot To Force 'Plant-Based Beer' On America

Larry Kudlow carries on with the Fox News propaganda message of the day with warning of meat-deprived Americans swilling plant-based beers.
Larry Kudlow was going off on a rant on Faux News (Home of Jeanine Pirro and her exploding cow farts!), carrying on with the Faux News propaganda message of the day - to warn their gullible sheep viewers about Biden's New Green Deal, which is supposed to make all of our food plant-based:

“Speaking of stupid,” he began. “America has to, get this, America has to stop eating meat, stop eating poultry and fish, seafood, eggs, dairy and animal-based fats. OK, got that? No burgers on July Fourth. No steaks on the barbecue. ... So get ready. You can throw back a plant-based beer with your grilled Brussels sprouts and wave your American flag.”

He then warned that we would have to wash down those Brussels sprouts with a plant based beer!

This was more than a bit ironic, since Kudlow never kvetched about his plant-based cocaine.

Since this is Faux News, you know all that is bullshit instinctively, but in case you wanted actual facts, CNN came through with those:

Biden has not proposed any limit on Americans' red meat consumption. In fact, he has not proposed any limit on Americans' consumption of any food. The false claim about Biden trying to restrict people to four pounds of red meat per year appears to have originated with a deceptive Thursday article by the British tabloid The Daily Mail. The article baselessly connected Biden's climate proposals to an academic paper from 2020 that is not about Biden and says nothing about the government imposing dietary limits.

The paper, by scholars at the University of Michigan and Tulane University, estimates how greenhouse gas emissions would be affected if Americans hypothetically decided to change their diets in various ways, such as cutting their consumption of beef to four pounds per year. The paper does not suggest a mandatory four-pound beef limit -- and, more importantly for the purposes of this fact check, the paper is just not related to Biden's plans.

The paper was published before Biden had won the Democratic presidential nomination. The paper does not even mention Biden's name. And Biden has never publicly mentioned the paper.

So...frankly, you can stop reading here if you just wanted to know if it's true that Biden is trying to take away your sacred right to a rib eye. That claim is complete nonsense.

And as Paul Krugman pointed out, it's not even about Biden--this is another Fox News "Some People Say" lie.

Whew! Being born and raised in Milwaukee, home of the hay day of breweries, from Miller, Pabst, Schlitz and so on, I went on many a brewery tours as a young man. But here I was, racking my brain trying to remember what animal hops and barley came from.

Now we can go back to enjoying our frosty cool ones which contain as much meat as it ever has!

While Twitter went ablaze over Kudlow's inanity, the snark of the day and last word should deservingly go to Senator Chuck Schumer, who tweeted this:

