Fox News Edits Out Larry Kudlow's Support Of Biden's Jobs Report

As soon as Laura Ingraham was screaming at Kudlow, there was an obvious edit to the segment to get back to glorifying TraitorTrump.
By John Amato
51 min ago by John Amato
On Friday night's Ingraham Angle, there was a weird edit of Laura bashing Larry Kudlow for not condemning Biden's latest jobs report.

Fox News isn't even trying to hide their propaganda programming these days.

Kudlow, the stupidest motherf***king liar on the US economy in the history of cable TV -- the lying liar who told the American people the pandemic was under control and contained when it first hit in 2020 -- has now morphed into an alleged truth-teller for Fox News.

But when he told some truth about the Biden economy, he got edited.

After panning the Biden administration for an anemic jobs report, Kudlow veered off into a bizarre state of affairs (for him).

Downplaying the overall jobs report, Kudlow said, "Unadjusted, we had a million. Unadjusted jobs actually went up 1 million."

He continued, "Look, this.."

Laura Ingraham suddenly cut in and yelled, "Larry, wait a second. I just want to get this. Larry Kudlow is coming on the Ingraham Angle, spinning this historically bad jobs number?"

Kudlow gave a maniacal smile.

She continued, "Wait a second, is up down here, like? This makes no sense to me, okay? This is one of the worst job numbers I've ever seen..."

Episode chop!

It appeared as though Fox News edited the segment, as Ingraham was flipping out at Kudlow for daring to soft pedal Biden's economy when she said the word "seen."

They cut Ingraham out, and put in a terribly spliced Kudlow, now in full screen mode as if they came back from a commercial break.

Suddenly Kudlow was on a different track and was praising Trump, claiming we are still playing by his rules. Kudlow claimed Biden will destroy the country by raising taxes and spending money to help struggling Americans.

Does anybody see President Biden's agenda destroying America? Americans love it. Wall Street is on all-time highs at this point. And remember, Kudlow and Trump used the stock market to attack Biden and said it would totally collapse if Trump lost.

Guess what, it didn't collapse!

By editing a segment so obviously intended to get back to praising the former SeditiousEx, Fox News worked exactly like a fascist state-sponsored television station.

