Trump Uses New Math To Explain How 128,000 Job Growth Was Really 303,000

A jobs report with only 128,000 added, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics wasn't nearly enough for Trump, so he used his own numbers in a series of tweets yesterday.

If not for the complete amateurishness of it, this would be some Josef Goebbels-level of propaganda. Trump made the outlandish claim and then sent out his bagman Larry Kudlow to sell the misinformation to the sheep who watch Fox Business News.

Markets and economists got an “October surprise” on Friday when the government reported a better-than-expected jobs figure. But, in a tweet that turned heads, President Donald Trump put a particularly rosy spin on those numbers. Trump said the U.S. could have seen 303,000 jobs added in October, more than double the 128,000 reported by the Labor Department. Larry Kudlow, the head of the National Economic Council, explained Trump's math during an interview on Fox Business Network. To the 128,000 figure, Kudlow added: 95,000 from prior-month revisions; 60,000 to adjust for striking General Motors GM, +2.18% workers; and 20,000 Census workers who left their jobs. “That is a blowout number,” Kudlow said. “We’ve seen nothing like it.”