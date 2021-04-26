Pirro Uses Graphic Of Exploding Cow Fart To Lie About Green New Deal

Apparently the producers of Fox's Jeanine Pirro's show have the maturity level of a 10-year-old. Pirro wrapped up her show this Saturday with a "closing statement" attacking the Green New Deal, and repeating one of the lies the right has been telling about the proposal since the Orange Menace was still in office -- that the left wants to ban meat.

Here's Pirro ranting as a graphic of an exploding cow fart appears to the right of her on the screen. What exactly is supposed to be exploding there is beyond me.

PIRRO: Finally tonight, do you like red meat? Occasionally like to have a steak, a burger, grill or barbecue on Memorial Day, the Fourth of July, or for no reason at all? Not so fast! The left with their Green New Deal wants to make sure you don't! The left wants fewer cows because of those pesky greenhouse gasses that cause way too many emissions and light up the environment. So, the cows must go, along with the jobs and ranchers, farmers, packers, truckers, wholesalers, retailers, as well as your individual preferences.

Eating a little bit less red meat isn't going to kill anyone, unlike watching too much Fox "news."