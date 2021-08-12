Louie Gohmert Something Something Birds Exploding Green Stuff

Competition is heating up for Congress' most idiotic representative, but I'm placing my bet on this bird right here: Louis Gohmert from Texas. He was squawking about infrastructure, and running around like Chicken Little thinking the sky is falling, ended up soiling the airwaves with the following droppings:

"Another part of that Green Deal is that huge solar farm that they have out on the border of California and Nevada, thousands of acres of concave mirrors that magnify the sun towards three towers, heat up the liquid in there, and turn turbans (I might be making fun of his accent, here. He may have meant 'turbines,' but it really sounded like 'turbans' to me, and with Gohmert, who can really be sure?) they weren't anticipating that there would be hundreds and thousands of what they would call (*air quotes*) flamers, because when the birds fly through, if they survive the windmills, then they hit that magnified sun, explode in flame, and down they go, bird guts all over the mirrors, so that takes some cleaning up. This is the green stuff that's just out of control, and it's gonna bring the nation down."

Listen, people. Birds who have Windmill Cancer are already vulnerable to spontaneous combustion under normal circumstances. Everyone knows that, because I made it up there when I typed it just then. And birds who survive all the treatments for Windmill Cancer shouldn't be flying from California to Nevada anyhow, because they're just taking unnecessary chances with their nine lives.

But it sure is good to know that scholars and first-class intellects like Gohmert are so concerned about the green stuff like an exploding bird's innards bringing the nation down. I know watching that clip sure brought me down.