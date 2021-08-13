Gohmert Doesn't Give A Sh*t About Birds

Christ, I hate it when you people make me go do my job better.

As several commenters and media outlets pointed out, Texas Rep. Louis Gohmert wasn't lying or mistaken in saying solar farms cause birdies to 'slpode. He was, however, supremely disingenuous to act as if this was the problem with the solutions to global warming, or that that he gave a sh*t about the tweedle-lee-deedle-lee-deets, since solar farms only kill a tiny fraction the number of birds that deforestation, construction of buildings, and fossil fuel production does.

CBS, who did the original report in 2014, placed the number of "streamers" (not "flamers," Louie) at 28,000 on the high end. The number of birds who die from collisions with buildings? Nearly 600 MILLION. Birds who die because of CATS? I mean, really. Do you want to know? U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service pegs that number at roughly 2.6 billion. BILLION with a B. 28,000 vs. 2,600,000,000, and he's acting like solar power is the problem with clean energy because he gives a good goddamn about bird guts being a mess to clean off solar panels.

THAT, my friends, is the lunacy. That's the cynicism. The GOP will take a tiny fact, exaggerate its impact, twist its context, and then use it to reject any attempt at solving the climate crisis.

He is STILL the dumbest member of Congress, and there is NO way I am getting rid of my adorable murder biscuit.