Maryland Man Arrested Over SICK Kidnapping And Murder Plot Against Joe Biden And Kamala Harris

A Maryland man was arrested over his plot to kidnap, beat, sodomize and murder Joe Biden and Kamala Harris on national TV
By David
Image from: Facebook Screenshot

A Maryland man was arrested this week after he allegedly threatened to kidnap and kill Democratic candidates Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.

WJZ reported that James Dale Reed, 42, of Maryland was arrested earlier this month after he admitted writing a letter and leaving it at a Frederick home on the morning of Oct. 4. A Ring door camera caught an image of the person.

According to The New York Times, Reed is accused of threatening to kidnap and murder the Democratic candidates.

“This is a warning to anyone reading this letter if you are a Biden/Harris supporter you will be targeted,” the letter states. “We have a list of homes and addresses by your election signs. We are the ones with those scary guns, We are the ones your children have nightmares about…”

WJZ described the rest of the message as “too graphic” to print.

The rest of the message is too graphic to detail, but claims that they will allegedly beat Biden and sodomize Harris before executing them on national television.

Reed initially denied that he wrote the letter when he was interviewed by the Secret Service on Oct. 13. But the suspect admitted writing the letter and was arrested two days later. He is facing charges of voter intimidation and threatening mass violence.

Reed was said to be known by the Secret Service for a threat against a protected person in 2014.

