Amazon Removes 'Joe And The Ho' TShirts (UPDATED)

I'm hoping that by the time I publish this, Amazon customer service will have pulled down these products*, but I'm not at all sure they will. It looks like they're clucking along with complaining customers while leaving them up for people to buy. Twitter user "Pamplinlaw" first posted images similar to the one shown above.

These are why Rush Limbaugh is trash. Just throw out some casual racism and sexism towards the Democratic Vice Presidential nominee and watch the cult throw money at it.

And LOOK at this description on the one shirt that remains:

Yeah, that's right. She "slept her way to the top" in California? Not so much. It's wicked, evil, nasty sexism mingled with some racism.

I am not putting up with it this time, no matter which side it comes from. These people are greedy pigs, making money on hating women of color. I note that they're not at all disturbed about grabbing women by the p*ssy, but SHE'S the "ho"?

Grrrr.

Our society needs to put these deplorables in a corner, and that means Amazon needs to do a better job of screening their listings.

UPDATE: 4:30 PM This is a screenshot of my Amazon page taken 2 minutes ago:

When I click the image the page isn't found, so it appears they've removed that one too.

I'm sure they'll try selling on ebay and Etsy too...but it appears that for now Amazon has removed them.