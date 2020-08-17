Rush Limbaugh Is Trending On Twitter Because He's Garbage

Rush Limbaugh goes on the racist sexist attack against Kamala Harris because of course he does.

They figure Mike Pence is too religious to go this low? Maybe they should ask him. Transcript of Rush via Media Matters:

RUSH LIMBAUGH (HOST): I have two stories about Kamala Harris. One’s from The Spectator, and one is — one of the — one of the oddball sports websites. The NBA has fired a freelance photographer because he insulted Kamala Harris. His name is Bill Baptist.

…

He’s ”a freelance photographer he'd been working for the NBA inside its bubble at the Disney World complex in Orlando” — as the NBA goes through its supposed season here. He’s an independent contractor, had the deal terminated by the league after he posted a “sexist Facebook post referencing Kamala Harris.

…

He posted an image that read ‘Joe and the Hoe,’” — h-o-e.

Now, what do you think that’s about, “Joe and the Hoe”? Well, that takes me to the second story. They got rid of him, by the way. WNBA legend Sheryl Swoopes, who was aware of the photographer after he worked for the Houston Comets, was among those to comment on the situation before the NBA’s decision. She said, so this guy works for the NBA, covers the Houston Rockets, been around for a while. He even worked for the Houston Comets. “It’s amazing how people will smile in your face, but eventually their true colors will show.'” Anyway, so he’s gone, “Joe and the Hoe.”

Then there is this from The Spectator: “Why It Should Matter to Women That Kamala Slept Her Way Up.” Whoa! You know what that’s about? That’s about Willie Brown.

…

“It's no secret, but public knowledge that Kamala Harris slept her way up into California political life by being a very public escort and mattress for California Democrat kingmaker Willie Brown.”

Now, some people read this story, “Mattress? Didn’t he mean mistress?” No, I think they meant “mattress” here. I think — Dov Fischer is the author of the story. So we have two different stories here that are trading off the known fact that she was Willie Brown’s mattress, and that he has written about it, and that he has talked about how it propelled her — that he ended up being one of her mentors.

…

Imagine this, folks. These stories are out there. I have yet to see — and it may yet happen, since I now have amplified them — I have yet to see any reaction to either of these stories anywhere in the drive-by media. Now, normally this — The Spectator story alone would be causing these people in the mainstream media to go absolutely berserk.

And this guy, this photographer in the NBA, “Joe and hoe.” And yet there’s no — there's no reaction to this whatsoever. And now we have something new that’s been thrust — ahem — into American politics, and that is the question of using sex to get ahead.

And as Kamala Harris might say, “We should have that conversation” — because she says that a lot, about a lot of different things.