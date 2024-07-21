JD Vance Attacks Harris As Doing Nothing 'Other Than Collect A Check'

So we've gone from calling her a "DEI hire" to this snide nonsense, basically insinuating she's some sort of welfare queen. Here's Vance in Grand Rapids, MI this Saturday serving up the red meat to the MAGA cult.

VANCE: What a cool thing it was to be asked by President Trump to serve as his running mate and to get out there on the campaign trail, but there’s some bad news, actually. The Vice President Kamala Harris, she doesn’t like me.

Kamala Harris said something to the effect that I have no loyalty to this country. Well, I don’t know, Kamala. I did serve in the United States Marine Corps and build a business.

What the hell have you done other than collect a check? What? What has she done other than collect the check from her political offices?

And we have to. We have to give her credit, my friends. She did serve as ‘Border Tsar’ during the biggest disaster open borders we ever had in this country.

Let’s get President Trump back there, close down that border and bring some common sense and security to this country.