Racist Tennessee Rep Smears VP Harris Because He's Racist

Here's the condescending racist crap we're all going to be treated to if Vice President Harris would ever have to step in and take over for Biden.

Tennessee Republican House member and former mayor, Tim Burchett, who isn't necessarily the brightest bulb in the box given the way some of his previous television appearances have gone, made an appearance on Newsmax over the holiday last week, and had this exchange with host Carl Higbie attacking Harris as a supposed "DEI" hire.

HIGBIE: Kamala Harris huh? You've had to deal with her as she. Is she bad as we make her out to be? BURCHETT: She's worse, yes, she's. It's unbelievable. Really. I when i hear her talk, I just, I just scratch my head and think, is this this is what DEI is really about. And it clearly is. She checks all the boxes, you know, she'll say she's she's of Indian descent one day, and then when it fits, she'll say she's Black descent. You know, it's just it's just the box checking White House is really all we've got. But she's very unlikable. She has trouble with her staff, keeping staff. That's kind of the un-kept secret in Washington. Her thought process to me is questionable, but I just saw where CNN had released a poll that she's within striking distance of trump. And I wondered if that was in the board room there at CNN or if it was out in mainstream America. I've just finished out knocking on doors here in Knoxville, Tennessee. It's hot and I'm staying hydrated. But I'm going to tell you, brother, people are not, they they laugh at her. It's unbelievable. She is not taking serious. And, she's the classic Vice President. Just don't do anything. Don't break anything. But everything she touches, she seems to break. HIGBIE: Yeah. It's sad, but that's the world stage image of us right now. But like, one of the things that I think about when I think about, you know, the Vice President or the President, like, imagine missiles. Okay? Heading over from China to America. Now, this is not real. This is an animation, folks, but we have approximately seven minutes or less depending on where they're coming from to defend America. And I ask America for this next election, who do you want answering that call and making a decision in less than seven minutes? You want Kamala Harris, the passage of time that be the community banks are in the community, or do you want Donald Trump? BURCHETT: There's no question Donald J. Trump. He, you know, during the debate, nobody's really talking about it. All they do is say lie. That's the communique that was sent out from on high. I guess the DNC sent it to all the national media. But the truth is, the truth. Trump said the truth. He talked about his vision for America. Less bureaucracy, less, less interference in your daily life. And I thought he he he put that thought out there pretty well. And can you imagine Kamala Harris in charge of anything? It would be more bureaucracy, more DEI, less productivity, higher prices, more inflation, more people over the wall. I mean, the so-called border czar, she couldn't find the border if it was, you know, on the back of her hand. She is not, she she has no qualities that I think are in leadership, and she should not be, the Vice President nor the President.

Here's a little reminder for these two peckerwoods of what Kamala Harris' resume includes:

Harris attended Howard University, a historically black university in Washington, D.C. While at Howard, she interned as a mailroom clerk for California senator Alan Cranston, chaired the economics society, led the debate team, and joined Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority. Harris graduated from Howard in 1986 with a degree in political science and economics. Harris attended law school at the University of California, Hastings College of the Law, through its Legal Education Opportunity Program. While at UC Hastings, she served as president of its chapter of the Black Law Students Association. She graduated with a Juris Doctor in 1989 and was admitted to the California Bar in June 1990. In 1990, Harris was hired as a deputy district attorney in Alameda County, California. In 1994, California Assembly Speaker Willie Brown appointed her to the state Unemployment Insurance Appeals Board and later to the California Medical Assistance Commission. In February 1998, San Francisco district attorney Terence Hallinan recruited Harris as an assistant district attorney. There, she became the chief of the Career Criminal Division, supervising five other attorneys. In August 2000, Harris took a new job at San Francisco City Hall, working for city attorney Louise Renne. Harris ran the Family and Children's Services Division representing child abuse and neglect cases. In 2002, Harris prepared to run for District Attorney of San Francisco against Hallinan and Fazio. Harris won with 56 percent of the vote, becoming the first person of color elected as district attorney of San Francisco. On November 12, 2008, Harris announced her candidacy for California attorney general. She won and was sworn in on January 3, 2011; she is the first woman, the first African American, and the first South Asian American to hold the Attorney General's office in the state's history. Harris announced her intention to run for re-election in February 2014 and filed paperwork to run on February 12. On November 4, 2014, Harris was re-elected against Republican Ronald Gold. After 24 years as California's junior senator, Senator Barbara Boxer (D-CA) announced her intention to retire from the United States Senate at the end of her term in 2016. Harris was the first candidate to declare her intention to run for Boxer's senate seat. Harris officially announced the launch of her campaign on January 13, 2015. In February 2016, the California Democratic Party voted at its convention to endorse Harris, who received nearly eighty percent of the vote. In the November 2016 election, Harris defeated Sanchez, capturing over sixty percent of the vote, carrying all but four counties. On January 21, 2019, Harris officially announced her candidacy for president of the United States in the 2020 United States presidential election. More than 20,000 people attended her formal campaign launch event in her hometown of Oakland, California.

And she's now Vice President of the United States, and as HBCU Pulse laid out earlier this year, she's got a long list of accomplishments as VP as well:

Vice President Kamala Harris’s Accomplishments Thus Far Two of the key responsibilities of the Vice President are to preside over the senate and break ties as needed in Senate voting. VP Harris has Broken 29 ties in the Senate (three in 2023), the most in modern history (only Vice Presidents John C. Calhoun & John Adams broke more). (Note: Presiding over the senate, breaking ties as needed in the senate and serving as President if the sitting president is removed or incapacitated are the only constitutional roles of the Vice President of the United States)

Vice President Harris has been able to successfully confirm all the nominees that President Joe Biden has appointed, which is key to the administration being able to effectively do the work needed to advance their agenda.

Vice President Harris serves as the Biden Administration’s main representative for diplomatic relations abroad. Vice President Harris is the first U.S. Official to visit Palawan, a providence of the Philippines.

Vice President Harris has advocated for increased HBCU funding as an alumna of Howard University, pushing the Biden Administration to allocate billions of dollars in funding to HBCUs, continuing her support of HBCUs that she showed previously as a U.S. Senator.

Vice President Harris was been instrumental in the passage of the American Rescue Plan, which included a $2 Trillion COVID relief stimulus bill, that had previously been stalled by Senate Republicans.

Vice President Harris has been a champion of maternal health and has toured the country advocating for a woman’s right to choose amid the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade in the Summer of 2022.

Vice President Harris has been an effective leader in criminal justice reform and has championed the need for continued investment in early childhood education.

Vice President Harris has been an outspoken advocate for women’s rights and STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) education.

Vice President Harris is a strong advocate for the middle class and has been an outspoken critic of President Trump’s policies that benefit the wealthy and hurt the working class.

Vice President Harris has been outspoken in her support for the Affordable Care Act, and has worked to build up the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. Additionally, Harris has spearheaded initiatives such as The Justice is Coming Home Campaign, which aimed to improve access to mental health services for veterans. Additionally, Harris has proposed new legislation that would make it easier for people to sue financial institutions and big businesses.

Vice President Harris has been a vocal supporter of voting rights, using her platform as Vice President to call for the passage of the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act and the Freedom to Vote Act.

As the Vice President, Harris is responsible for overseeing many of the most important aspects of the U.S. government, such as healthcare, immigration, and education. She has championed progressive policies, such as expanding healthcare coverage to millions of Americans and increasing the minimum wage.

Vice President Harris has helped to increase diversity in government by appointing more women and people of color to key positions.

Vice President Harris has been a vocal advocate for criminal justice reform, which she believes is key to reducing the number of people in prison and improving rehabilitation programs. She has also worked to reduce gun violence, including through her work on the bipartisan assault weapons ban and expanding background checks.

Vice President Harris has championed environmental causes, such as increasing renewable energy production and combating climate change. She has also worked to improve infrastructure, such as increasing funding for transportation and developing a plan to combat climate change.

Vice President Harris has worked to promote economic justice, by advocating for policies that help low-income Americans access affordable healthcare, housing, and education. She also believes that debt-free college is a key part of improving the economy for all Americans.

Vice President Harris has helped to address the southern border “crisis” which had seen a surge in the number of immigrants from Mexico and Central America seeking unauthorized entry to the country.

But that doesn't fit the narrative they continue to push, so all you'll hear from the right are snide remarks about her laugh, or making it appear she's made a gaffe by taking short statements she's made out of context, or attacks like the one above where they're railing about the southern border, as though anyone can solve that problem with no help from the Congress.

Editor's note (Frances Langum): Don't forget the birtherism!