Trump surrogate and Hungarian Neo-Nazi Seb Gorka, resorted to the tired racist tropes MAGA and the QAnon GOP are using to smear VP Kamala Harris in order to fire up Trump's racist base.

MAGA is spinning their wheels and drowning in racism over their reactions to the new Democratic presidential nominee for 2024.

Schmitt: I mean, do these donors really think that Kamala Harris is gonna do better in Wisconsin, Michigan, and Pennsylvania than Joe Biden would? I mean, that's the point, because it can't be anybody else, right? Gorka: Rob, you're being logical. Stop it, all right? She's a DEI hire, right? She's a woman. She's colored. Therefore, she's gotta be good.

Calling VP Harris "colored" is now coming into vogue for MAGA pundits.

In 2004, Vice President Harris was elected District Attorney of San Francisco, where she was a national leader in the movement for LGBTQ+ rights.

She was the Attorney General in California (2011–17)

She was a U.S. Senator in California (2017–21)

And now the Vice President.

Gorka used 9/11 to further his TV career in Hungary, pretending to be some sort of counterintelligence expert and was thought to be a spy for British intelligence. He went on to Breitbart, where he met jailbird Steve Bannon and Ginni Thomas' Groundswell gang before becoming enamored with traitor Trump.

In January 2017, Gorka was appointed Deputy Assistant to the President and Strategist by Trump was then kicked out by August. He joined Newsmax in 2021.

"Three people, including one of Gorka's former political allies, said he was a well-known member of Vitezi Rend back in Hungary, a charge he strongly denies. Gorka's decision to wear the medal — which he said was awarded to his Hungarian-born father — has provoked outrage among Jewish groups.

Whose resume would you choose?

If anything, Gorka is a recipient of Wingnut welfare.