Brian Kilmeade Attacks Kamala Harris For Speaking To A 'Colored' Sorority

Fox and Friends host Brian Kilmeade resorted to 1950s racism when he bitched that the VP Kamala Harris, the Democratic nominee for president would rather speak to a "colored sorority" than the odious Netanyahu.

The early-morning Fox News program opened by characterizing the entire Beltway and mainstream press as being Democratic pundits and supporters like Jen Psaki, and Van Jones who had words of praise for VP Harris

And this is what you saw from the media yesterday.

Listen.

JEN PSAKI: Harris made her first official campaign stop. And she did it with a delicious—and I mean delicious—dose of trolling Donald Trump and the Republicans. NICOLLE WALLACE: She understands what her message is. She understands message discipline. And she is—she's an extraordinary candidate on the trail. VAN JONES: Free at last. Free at last. Kamala Harris is unleashed; she's just brilliant. She's just—the energy that's coming off of her is the energy that's coming off of the American people. Look, I mean, this is 2008 vibes already.

Democratic pundits are not allowed to express joy at Kamala Harris's rise to run against Diminished Donald. They should watch their own reactions to Trump's pick of JD Vance.

And then the vitriol began.

BRIAN KILMEADE: Well, I'll tell you what. Obviously you compare him to President Biden, who was muddling his way through speeches. People know— Yeah, anyone's going to be better, right? She's very good on the prompter. No one even doubted that. She had 3,000 people there. Why are they there? Because it has to do with, hey, I'm a Democrat. I thought we were going to go down in flames. Now we have a shot.

Wow, what an astute political take.

A little more stupid talk from Kilmeade.

KILMEADE: The problem with Kamala Harris, number one, she has not had her record exploited heavily because people thought and marginalized her. Even in the Democratic Party, they said, wow, what a bad choice Joe Biden made. Number two is, she hasn't sat down for an interview. When she sits down for an interview and says, do you want to defund ICE? Where do you stand on Medicare for all?

Trying to make VP Harris appear to have no ideas or beliefs is juvenile and off-putting. She's got a record as a 2020 candidate and as Biden's Vice President.

VP Harris will support what the administration has done and then explain what she wants to do in the future. Of course, she'd support Medicare for all. She has said so. Harris will defend a woman's right to control her body and health care.

Now, Kilmeade's racism takes hold as his voice turns soprano.

KILMEADE: Why didn't you show up? The most recent decision, already you've got a question. She will not show up for the prime minister's [Benjamin Netanyahu] joint session of Congress today. She'd rather address, in the summer, a sorority, a colored sorority. Like she can't get out of that. So that's her decision.

Most of the Israeli people can't stand Bibi Netanyahu, and their summer protests by hundreds of thousands taking to the streets showed as much.

There are roughly a hundred days left, and VP Harris needs to campaign instead of participating in the MAGA Republicans' glorification of Bibi over their own president.