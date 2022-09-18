Newsmax Host Suggests 'Civil War' Over Trump Indictment

A Newsmax segment on Sunday discussed the possibility of a "civil war" if former President Donald Trump is indicted.
Newsmax Host Suggests 'Civil War' Over Trump Indictment
By David EdwardsSeptember 18, 2022

A Newsmax segment on Sunday discussed the possibility of a "civil war" if former President Donald Trump is indicted.

During an interview with former acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker, host Carl Higbie floated the idea of violence over a Trump indictment.

"[Trump] is also saying an indictment would tear this country apart," Higbie said. "He's not wrong. And I hate to — this is where we are. It pains me to say this but let's say they indict Trump. What does this country do? Is this the beginning of the dreaded, dare I say, civil war?"

For his part, Whitaker argued that there was little evidence showing that Trump would be indicted.

"That being said, if the Department of Justice were to take that step under some crazy theory, an extension of the law which has never happened before," the guest opined, "I think it would be very detrimental to our country."

He added: "And I've talked to several just citizens and friends of mine not in Washington, D.C. but in the real world and, you know, they are very concerned that the Department of Justice taking that step will cause mass chaos and anarchy in our country."

Watch the video below from Newsmax.

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

Explore more

Discussion

We are currently migrating to Disqus

On May 14, 2022, we started migrating our comments from Insticator back to Disqus. During this transition period, some posts will have Insticator and some Disqus. For more information on the transition, as well as information regarding old C&L accounts, please see this post.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.