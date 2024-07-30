These Guys Are Just SOOOO Weird

Won't PAC Down put out an absolutely crazy good ad called "These Guys Are Just Weird" and it is the perfect representation of the kind of whackjobs, incels and losers that will ABSOLUTELY show up to vote in November...and not for Kamala Harris. They will vote to take away your rights, control your body, decide what your kids can read (and not read) in school, etc.

I especially love the sweaty shirts. Progressively sweatier.

Twitter loved the ad:

Great actors, they managed to capture the essence of the average MAGA voter — Alex Innovare (@AlexInnovare) July 29, 2024

That is what I call perfect casting. — theoldbuilding (@theoldbuilding) July 29, 2024

It’s good political messaging and a sign they might just beat Trump after all but what’s really exciting about this is that it’s actually funny https://t.co/xzbqNilqJd — Molly (@_uncoolniece) July 29, 2024

What’s even funnier is all the MAGA guys in the replies and QTs just writing the second ad for them, incredible how much “you ever notice these dudes are kind of weird” causes them to melt down worse than Chernobyl https://t.co/SnXDWksrrw — st. vincent-st. marys grad (@StVincentGrad23) July 29, 2024

A lot of conservatives are taking the time to show up in the replies and insist repeatedly that they are not mad about this https://t.co/cx24GavnaE — RednBlackSalamander (@9mmballpoint) July 29, 2024

The MAGA nuts in the comments repeatedly screaming that they are NOT weird at all remind me of the famous DRIL comment (if you know, you know):

“'I'm not owned! I'm not owned!! ', I continue to insist as I slowly shrink and transform into a corn cob”

Weirdos. All of them.