Liz Warren Takes A Sledgehammer To Vance's Claim On Abortion Ban

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) isn't buying J.D. Vance’s claim that his felonious running mate would veto a nationwide abortion ban. In 1999, Trump declared that he was "very pro-choice," but that before he learned that changing his rhetoric toward women's reproductive rights would garner the evangelical vote. And now Vance claims, after Trump overturned Roe, that he wouldn't be OK with a nationwide abortion ban.

On NBC’s Meet the Press, Warren shot Vance down, saying, “American women are not stupid."

"Look, right now, where we are is Donald Trump and J.D. Vance take the White House, they have current law, the Comstock Act, which, with the right person that they put into the Department of Justice and one of their extremist judges out in the world, they can actually ban all access to abortion all across this country," she told host Kristen Welker. "And understand, when I say ban access for abortion, I don't mean with exceptions for rape or incest or a 16-week ban; I mean ban it for every woman any time she needs it."

"Because once they take the medications off the market, once they take the surgical instruments off the market, they're not there," she continued. "So, for any woman who’s in the middle of a miscarriage who goes into an emergency room and discovers there's no medication and no treatment for her because abortion has been banned nationwide, they can thank Donald Trump and J.D. Vance.”

"Again, they both say [they’re] not going to use that to try to ban abortion," Welker said. "Sounds like you don't buy it.”

“Don't buy it? Just read it. J.D. Vance actually sent a letter last year to the Department of Justice saying, ‘enforce the Comstock Act.’ And remember, he did that, and then Donald Trump picked him to be his vice president," Warren said. "Take a look at Project 2025: it lays out the roadmap for exactly how to do this."

"And frankly, when you've got a pawn in the Department of Justice and pawns in the judiciary, it isn't even hard to accomplish," she continued. "You know, here I'm going to go with vice presidential nominee Tim Walz, who says you don't do a playbook unless you're planning to use it. There's already a plan in place."

"And you know, understand this: Today, 30% of all women live in states that effectively ban abortion. Donald Trump and J.D. Vance in the White House, it won't be 30%, it will be 100%," she added. "The only way that we're going to protect access to abortion is to have a Democratic Congress, send a bill to Kamala Harris, she will sign it into law, and then we will restore a right to half the population in this country. And no longer will a woman have to go into an emergency room and be told she's not near enough death to get the medical treatment that she needs.”

I've been a Warren fangirl for years, and this is why. She's honest, against corruption, and gets right to the point.

Earlier this month, Trump said that abortion is no longer a “big factor” in elections, saying he believes it will end up being “a very small issue” in this November's vote.

Earlier this year (though he denied it), Trump told Time magazine that he "would let red states monitor women's pregnancies and prosecute those who violate abortion bans."

It finally hit the tone-deaf numbskull on Friday after watching the DNC that bodily autonomy is a big deal to women and friends of women (thanks, guys!). So, he took his little fingers to Truth Social to post: "My Administration will be great for women and their reproductive rights."

Not to overuse the term, but Vance and Trump are weird. They want to control women. It's 2024, and we're done with that shit.

I'll go with the candidate that didn't say, "Women, you have to treat them like shit."