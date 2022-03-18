Roger Stone’s Crackpot Plan To Reinstall Trump Before 2024

Stone’s plan, captured by The Republican Accountability Project, begins with Republicans winning back the House in 2022. I’ll admit that part is plausible. It goes far downhill from there:

STONE: So if the Republicans take the majority of the House, you elect a subset of people like, oh, Laura Loomer in Florida. They make it clear to Kevin McCarthy they will not vote for him for speaker. In fact, they will abstain on every question before the House until they make Donald Trump speaker. Once Trump became speaker - I am convinced it's only a matter of time, Biden's own people will remove him under the 25th Amendment. That leaves Kamala Harris as your president. She would then have to be impeached. People say to me, "Really? Well, what for what crime?" How about denying the effectiveness of ivermectin and pushing a vaccination which enhances the chances of you will get the vaccination and die? I would say that's pretty good grounds. Trust me, the votes can be gotten to impeach that cackling hyena. In which case Donald Trump would become president before the 2024 election.

As crazy as this is, I would not be surprised if the MAGA House crazies like MTG and, if he’s not yet in jail, Matt Gaetz, push it anyway.

By the way, a study was recently published showing that ivermectin is useless for treating COVID.