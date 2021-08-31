Politics
Lauren Boebert Demands Congress Impeach Kamala Harris

Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) on Tuesday called for the impeachment of Vice President Kamala Harris because she has not invoked the 25th Amendment to remove President Joe Biden from office over his handling of the Afghanistan war.
"The blame starts at the top," Boebert said during a Freedom Caucus press conference, "with Biden and his handpicked vice president who bragged that she was right there making the same bad decisions. And if not for her own dereliction of duty, she should be impeached for not demanding we invoke the 25th Amendment."

"Impeach Biden, impeach Kamala Harris and throw in the secretary of state," she said. "I came here to make sure my boys never lived in a socialist nation. And right now, today, I have to second guess who would actually lead them if they took a stand to serve and join our military."

Boebert added: "Woke doesn't work! Cutting and running doesn't work! Being asleep or senile or sucking on applesauce obviously doesn't work!"

