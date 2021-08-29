Bartiromo Demands McCarthy 'Look At The 25th Amendment' To Remove Biden

Fox News host Maria Bartiromo on Sunday surprised some viewers when she asked House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy why he had not used the power of the 25th Amendment to remove President Joe Biden from office.

"Will you lead drawing up articles of impeachment? Will you look at the 25th Amendment?" Bartiromo asked. "What are your plans in terms of leadership as we are in this incredible moment of time?"

For his part, McCarthy said that his current focus was on "getting every American out" of Afghanistan.

"When we get beyond that point, we're going to collect all the data and we have a constitutional responsibility to hold people accountable," the GOP leader said. "And we will take it wherever the facts bring that forward. If that's the case, we will move forward."

McCarthy, however, has no power to remove Biden under the 25th Amendment. The amendment instead allows the vice president and a majority of members of the cabinet to temporarily transfer power to the vice president if the president is incapacitated.