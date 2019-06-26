Ha! Twitter Is Watching Trump's Fox Biz Call-In With The Sound Off

It is now at the point in time where citizens routinely mute the so-called President of the United States.
My colleague Karoli Kuns has a theory about Trump's media appearances. She says that Trump changes his act depending on the viewers. So he pretends to be Very Serious for ABC, MTP and does the unhinged thing for the whacknut Fox Biz viewers. You know, the ones who think Lou Dobbs and Neil Cavuto are intellectuals.
Everyone is muting this and just watching Maria Bartiromo.
Watch this with sound off. Seriously.
And he's obsessed with the word "lovers" because he's a pervert. EWW.