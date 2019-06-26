Ha! Twitter Is Watching Trump's Fox Biz Call-In With The Sound Off

It is now at the point in time where citizens routinely mute the so-called President of the United States.

My colleague Karoli Kuns has a theory about Trump's media appearances. She says that Trump changes his act depending on the viewers. So he pretends to be Very Serious for ABC, MTP and does the unhinged thing for the whacknut Fox Biz viewers. You know, the ones who think Lou Dobbs and Neil Cavuto are intellectuals.

Everyone is muting this and just watching Maria Bartiromo.

I have the audio muted and just see Maria's face, but she looks horrified most of the time. — Walter Ramone 🐊💻 (@GatorCoder) June 26, 2019

Watch this with sound off. Seriously.

Trump is yelling into the phone about how Mueller "terminated the emails ... he terminated them. They're gone. And that's illegal. That's a crime."



Bartiromo pretends to know what he's talking about and tries to ask a question. Trump just keeps ranting over her. pic.twitter.com/yBK676eGmn — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 26, 2019

Bahahaha

You threw one of your tantrums and shocked even Fox State Media with how mentally ill you are!

The expression on Maria's face wen you started ranting is priceless!

Deranged Donald Duck — Kenna Bernice Evans (@Rusticspirit) June 26, 2019

And he's obsessed with the word "lovers" because he's a pervert. EWW.